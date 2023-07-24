SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

In week 29 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,125,000 own shares for total amount of 14,857,500 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
| Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|17.07.2023
|15:26
|300,000
|13
|3,900.000
|19.07.2023
|13:37
|300,000
|13.1
|3,930,000
|20.7.2023
|10:21
|200,000
|13.2
|2,640,000
|21.7.2023
|10:44
|325,000
|13.5
|4,387,500
|Total
|1,125,000
|14,857,500
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 500,000 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 1,625,000 own shares for 21,407,500 ISK or 0.0839% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.