Global Marine Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Key Players ABB, Danfoss, Siemens, and More

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Marine Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) estimated at US$837.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC Drive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$898.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Drive segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $228.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Marine Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$228.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

ABB

Beard Marine Group

CG Power and IndUStrial Solutions

Danfoss

Eaton

GE

Invertek Drives

Mitsubishi Electric

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

WEG

Yaskawa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $837.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Marine Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxdvct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment