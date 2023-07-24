Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market Poised to Reach $12.52 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Reinforcement Bars in Construction Projects

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market (2023-2028) by Diameter, Grade, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market is estimated to be USD 8.7 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.52 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.56%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for low-cost reinforcement bars in construction projects

Technological advancements in processing thermo-mechanically treated steel

Advantages offered by the thermo-mechanically treated steel bar

Restraints

Associated high cost of thermo-mechanically treated steel bars

Opportunities

Rise in government support to produce steel and coal

Growing investment in emerging economies

Challenges

Strength associated with high-grade thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars

Rising concerns regarding high temperature and rust







Companies Mentioned

AMMAN-TRY Steels Ltd.

ArcelorMittal SA

Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd.

Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

HBIS Group

HUS Ltd.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Metalopromet d. o. o. Kula

MSP Steel & Power Ltd.

Prime Gold International Ltd.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.

ShyamSteel Industries Ltd.

SIDERAL S.H.P.K.

SIJ Group

The SRMB Steel Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Market Segmentation



The Global Thermo Mechanically Treated Steel Bar Market is segmented based on Diameter, Grade, Application, and Geography.

By Diameter, the market is classified into 12 MM and Above, 6-8 MM, and 8-12 MM.

By Grade, the market is classified into Fe-415, Fe-500, and Fe-550.

By Application, the market is classified into Commercial, Infrastructure, and Residential.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/saviuw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment