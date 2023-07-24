Global Nephrology Devices Market to Reach $21.16 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases and Innovations in Nephrology Devices

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nephrology Devices Market (2023-2028) by Device Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nephrology Devices Market is estimated to be USD 15.59 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 21.16 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Nephrology Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Nephrology Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Nephrology Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases coupled with growing geriatric population

Growing awareness about minimally invasive surgeries

Innovation in nephrology devices and rise in healthcare expenditure

Restraints

High cost associated with the devices

Opportunities

Ongoing research on home hemodialysis treatment

Advanced healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

Development of portable hemodialysis devices, wearable artificial kidney, and wearable ultra-filtration devices

Challenges

Concern associated with the risk of physical damage and contamination to the external portion







Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Medical

DaVita

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic PLC

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

STORZ Medical Ag

Market Segmentation



The Global Nephrology Devices Market is segmented based on Device Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Device Type, the market is classified into Lithotripter, Dialysis Instrument, Haemodialysis Water Treatment Systems, Dialysis Catheter, and Other Device Type.

By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Home.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxhza4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment