Global Surgical Navigation Software Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

The Global Surgical Navigation Software Market is estimated to be USD 6.21 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.00 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.09%.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures
- Rising prevalence of target disorders
Restraints
- Lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries
- High instrument and procedural costs
Opportunities
- Increasing acceptance of surgical navigation systems in ambulatory settings
- Increasing technological advancement & new product launches
- Growing awareness about the advantages of computer-assisted surgery
Challenges
- Survival of small players and new entrants
- Lack of skilled healthcare professionals
Companies Mentioned
- Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Amplitude Surgical SA
- Arri Medical (Arri Group)
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Brainlab Ag
- CONMED Corp.
- Corin Group
- Fiagon GmbH
- Hanger, Inc.
- Intersect ENT
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)
- Karl Storz Gmbh and Co Kg
- Medtronic plc
- Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH
- Scopis Gmbh
- Siemens Ag
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corp.
- Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Market Segmentation
The Global Surgical Navigation Software Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified into CT-based Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, and Others.
- By Application, the market is classified into ENT, Orthopaedic, Neurology, Dental, and Others.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
