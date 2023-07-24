Global Surgical Navigation Software Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Navigation Software Market (2023-2028) by Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Navigation Software Market is estimated to be USD 6.21 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.00 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.09%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Surgical Navigation Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics







Drivers

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Rising prevalence of target disorders

Restraints

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing countries

High instrument and procedural costs

Opportunities

Increasing acceptance of surgical navigation systems in ambulatory settings

Increasing technological advancement & new product launches

Growing awareness about the advantages of computer-assisted surgery

Challenges

Survival of small players and new entrants

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals







Companies Mentioned

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

Amplitude Surgical SA

Arri Medical (Arri Group)

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Brainlab Ag

CONMED Corp.

Corin Group

Fiagon GmbH

Hanger, Inc.

Intersect ENT

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Karl Storz Gmbh and Co Kg

Medtronic plc

Otto Bock Healthcare GmBH

Scopis Gmbh

Siemens Ag

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp.

Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Surgical Navigation Software Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified into CT-based Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into ENT, Orthopaedic, Neurology, Dental, and Others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qxbf1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment