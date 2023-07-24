Antidiabetics Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 143.9 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 56.0 billion antidiabetics market will reach USD 143.9 billion by 2032. Drugs used to treat diabetes mellitus, known as oral hypoglycemic/antihyperglycemic medicines, are included in the antidiabetics market. With diabetes mellitus becoming more prevalent, the anti-diabetics industry has grown tremendously in recent years. The glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide, also known as the gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP), is a suppressive hormone that belongs to the secretin family. Although it does not significantly reduce stomach acid secretion, it primarily promotes insulin secretion. The oral anti-diabetic drug alpha-glucosidase inhibitor (AGI) treats diabetes mellitus type 2 by preventing the digestion of carbohydrates (such as starch and table sugar). Much research has been done on oral antihyperglycemic medication for type 2 diabetes mellitus.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential antidiabetics market share. The increased prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and the rapid increase in healthcare costs in the Asia-Pacific area are two variables that have contributed to this growth. The development of the antidiabetics market in the Asia-Pacific region is further fueled by the existence of nations like India that struggle with diabetes and involve the application of antidiabetics like Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors.



The insulin segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 17.9 billion.



The pancreas naturally produces the hormone insulin, which metabolises sugar for energy. One of the main signs of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance, whereas, in type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not create any insulin. Patients in both situations need doses of insulin injected directly into their bodies. Insulin from an external source aid in transferring blood sugar to various bodily tissues, where it is used to produce energy. In addition, India's insulin market is favourably impacted by the increased prevalence of insulin resistance in obese people and women with polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD).



The Type II diabetes segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 32.4 billion.



A dysfunction in the body's ability to control and utilise sugar as fuel results in type 2 diabetes. This sugar is also known as glucose. Too much sugar is flowing in the blood due to this chronic illness. Over time, cardiovascular, neurological, and immune system issues might result from excessive blood sugar levels.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising Incidences of Diabetes



There will be 643 million adults with diabetes worldwide by 2030, up from the estimated 537 million in 2021. The rate of newly diagnosed instances of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is increasing, likely due to several factors, including obesity, a poor diet, and a lack of physical activity. As a result, this accelerates market expansion.



Restraint: Side Effects of Anti-diabetics



One of the main things impeding the growth of the antidiabetics market is the adverse effects of anti-diabetic medications, such as prolonged use of sulphonylureas on patients prone to hypoglycemia and mild weight gain.



Opportunity: Rise of Retail Pharmacies



Opportunities for market growth are created by the rise in the number of open-angle glaucoma medicines being supplied through these retail pharmacies and the rise in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed nations. Additionally, due to their accessibility, patients prefer to buy their medications from retail pharmacies.



Challenge: High Cost



The expensive treatment options undoubtedly slow market expansion. Additionally, using oral diabetes medications has several side effects, including nausea, bloating, diarrhoea, gas, b12 deficiency, and upset stomach.



Some of the major players operating in the antidiabetics market are:



● Sanofi-Aventis

● Takeda Pharmaceuticals

● Eli Lilly

● Oramed Pharmaceuticals

● Boehringer Ingelheim

● Merck & Co. Inc.

● Novo Nordisk

● Bristol-Myers Squibb

● Halozyme Therapeutics

● Pfizer



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



● Insulin

● Biguanides

● GLP-Agonists

● Thiazolidinediones

● Sulphonylureas

● SGLT-2

● Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

● DPP-4 Inhibitors

● Meglitinides



By Application:



● Type I Diabetes

● Type II Diabetes



About the report:



The global antidiabetics market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



