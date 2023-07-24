Global AI in Fintech Market to Reach $30.61 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Internet Penetration and Demand for Process Automation in Financial Institutions

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Fintech Market (2023-2028) by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global AI in Fintech Market is estimated to be USD 9.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30.61 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.50%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global AI in Fintech Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global AI in Fintech Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $30.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Internet penetration

Growing demand for process automation in financial institutions

Restraints

High cost of IT setup

Concerns regarding handling bulk data

Opportunities

Rising investment and partnership by the IT sector

Advancement in technology with digitalization

Challenges

Threats associated with cybersecurity

Lack of skilled professionals







Companies Mentioned

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc. (Acquired by Microsoft Corp.)

ComplyAdvantage.com

Salesforce.com Inc.

Amazon Web Service Inc.

Samsung

Ipsoft Inc.

Narrative Science

Active Intelligence Pte Ltd

TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs)

Trifacta Software Inc.

Data Minr Inc.

Sift Science Inc.

Pefin Holdings

WealthFront Inc.

Sentifi Ag

Next It Corp.

Market Segmentation



The Global AI in Fintech Market is segmented based on Component, Application, Deployment Mode, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solutions and Services Segments.

By Application, the market is classified into Virtual Assistance, Business Analytics & Reporting, Customer Behaviour Analytics and Other Segments.

By Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises Segments.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

