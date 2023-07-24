Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs Conference 2023: Explore the Latest Technologies in EV/Exosomes Research (Laguna Hills, CA - November 28-30, 2023)

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Experience the future of biological investigations at the prestigious Extracellular Vesicles & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies Driving Biological Investigations 2023 Conference, set to take place in-person in the picturesque location of Laguna Hills, California.

This renowned event serves as a convergence point for esteemed researchers and industry experts from academia and various sectors. Join us as we delve into cutting-edge advancements and breakthroughs in the EV/Exosomes fields, focusing on the Technology Development and Utilization Perspective. Be a part of this dynamic gathering that promises to shape the future of biological research and foster meaningful collaborations and discussions.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this expanding field from around the world.

There is an extensive exhibit hall featuring companies from these fields enabling business development, partnering and networking. Extensive networking opportunities for partnering, collaborations and business development available over the course of this 2.5-day in-person conference with onsite breakfasts, lunches, beer and wine and dinner receptions.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Techologies, Companies and Commercialization 2023

Tools for Developing Point-of-Care & Rapid Diagnostics 2023

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) & Cell-Free RNAs: Technologies Driving Biological Investigations 2023

Agenda:

Downstream Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Extracellular Vesicles and Stem Cells - An Emerging Area of Investigation for Regenerative Medicine

Harvesting Biological Value from EVs: Biomarker Potential, Therapeutic Potential & Drug Delivery Applications of EVs

Single Cell and Vesicle Studies by Flow Cytometry and Microfluidics

Therapeutic, Drug Delivery and Biologics Opportunities for Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Tools & Technologies for Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Michael Graner - Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine

Terry Morgan - Professor, Oregon Health and Science University

Keynote Speakers

Jennifer Jones - NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute

Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen - Professor and Deputy Director, Translational Genomics Research Institute

Shannon Stott - Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Daniel Chiu - A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington

Julie Saugstad - Professor, Department of Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

Steve Soper - Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h18u76

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.