Chilled Food Products and Frozen Food Products Propelling Growth in Global Refrigerated Transport Industry

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report covers past, current, and future trends, providing valuable insights into the market's performance.

The report's key focus areas include Refrigerated Transport as a whole, Single-Temperature, and Multi-Temperature segments. Additionally, it examines the market based on vehicle types, such as LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles), MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles). Moreover, the analysis extends to specific product categories, namely Chilled Food Products and Frozen Food Products.

The tables within the report present annual sales in US$ Million for different years and also offer the corresponding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period. Furthermore, a 16-year perspective on the percentage breakdown of value sales for various geographic regions helps provide a comprehensive outlook on the industry's long-term trends.

The global market for Refrigerated Transport estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Single-Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi-Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Refrigerated Transport market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

