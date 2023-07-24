NetBet Announces New Partnership with SlotMatrix

LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - a leading global online casino - is thrilled to announce its new casino content partnership with SlotMatrix, EveryMatrix’s pure B2B aggregator. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both companies as they join forces to bring an exceptional gaming experience to players worldwide.



Through this collaboration, NetBet players will gain access to SlotMatrix's exclusive games portfolio from in-house EveryMatrix studios Armadillo and Spearhead, offering an enhanced selection of titles that cater to all player's preferences and tastes.

One of the highlights of the partnership is the inclusion of games such as Queen of Egypt Exotic Wilds, Sweet Gems, Lara Jones in Cleopatra II, Book of Soul and Wild Gold. These titles are set to captivate players with their stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and thrilling features.

Sweet Gems offers a delightful candy-themed adventure, indulging players’ senses with vibrant colours and exciting bonus rounds, while Queen of Egypt Exotic Wilds sees players unveil hidden ancient treasures, choose from three volatility levels in the free spins round, and seek huge prizes if they land one of the game’s Exotic Wild symbols.

NetBet is renowned for its commitment to player satisfaction, and the partnership with SlotMatrix aligns perfectly with its mission to provide an unrivalled gaming experience. By expanding its game library with SlotMatrix’s exclusive titles, NetBet further strengthens its position as a leading online gambling destination, catering to the diverse preferences of its global player base.

Both NetBet and SlotMatrix are driven by a shared passion for innovation, quality, and player-centricity. This partnership is a testament to their mutual dedication to providing players with exceptional entertainment, exhilarating gameplay, and the chance to win big.

Claudia Georgevici, PR manager, NetBet, said: “We are delighted to partner with SlotMatrix and bring their thrilling games to our players. Our collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to delivering the best gaming experience for our players. The addition of SlotMatrix titles to our game portfolio will undoubtedly enhance the excitement and entertainment for our players around the world.”

Razvan Haiduc, CEO, Games, EveryMatrix, said: “NetBet is a great brand, popular across a variety of markets, so we’re very pleased to enter this partnership and offer their players a diverse range of innovative and highly compelling content via our marketing-leading, single integration offering SlotMatrix.”

NetBet players can look forward to experiencing the new games from SlotMatrix in the coming weeks. These additions will be available across desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring that players can enjoy them anytime, anywhere.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com

About NetBet

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/