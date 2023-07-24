Alma Clean Power, Bloom Energy, Bosch and More - Key Global Players Catalyzing the SOFC Market in 2023

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The push for more efficient, clean energy solutions has propelled the market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), according to this report. SOFCs offer impressive efficiencies in converting chemical energy to electricity and display remarkable flexibility in fuel utilization. Fuel infrastructures under consideration include existing ones and a range of fuels such as ammonia, methane, and biofuels.

SOFC technology can potentially achieve broad market penetration due to the global push for low or zero-emission power generation. The fuel flexibility of SOFCs, which can run on hydrocarbons directly, contribute to their widespread application. Moreover, they can electrochemically convert carbon monoxide, thus supplementing energy production alongside hydrogen.

The report includes a detailed analysis of SOFC technology, a comparison with other types, the pros and cons, components and materials, fuels for SOFCs, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells (SOECs), and Low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells (LT-SOFCs).

Among the report's significant findings is a SWOT analysis of the SOFC market, the current and projected SOFC installations, and the critical role of SOFCs in reducing emissions.

The report profiles 53 key companies that are shaping the SOFC landscape. These include but are not limited to:

Alma Clean Power

Bloom Energy

Bosch

Ceres Power

Cummins

Denso Corporation

FuelCell Energy

Mitsubishi Power

Osaka Gas

OxEon Energy

SolydEra SpA

Key topics covered in the report include:

Introduction The Global Market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market drivers and trends

Market challenges

SWOT analysis

Stationary vs portable SOFCs

Recent market developments and investments

Market map

Competitive landscape

Commercial and industrial (C&I)

Vehicles

Marine

Residential

Future market outlook Global SOFC Market Size and Forecasts Global demand (MW) 2018-2033

Global demand by application 2018-2033

Regional markets for SOFC

Pricing analysis and price forecasts Company Profiles (53 Company Profiles) Research Methodology References

