Global Jet Fuel Market to Reach $289.58 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Improved Air Network and Increased Air Travel Frequencies

The global jet fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% to reach $289.58 billion in 2030 from $215.92 billion in 2023.
This report on global jet fuel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global jet fuel market by segmenting the market based on fuel grade, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the jet fuel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Improvement in Air Network
- Surge in Traveling Frequencies Through the Air
Challenges
- Stringent Rules Regarding Use of Fuel Variants and Additives
- Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Fuel Grade
- Jet A
- Jet A1
- Jet B
- TS-1
by Application
- Commercial
- Defense
- General Aviation
- Private
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
