Global Jet Fuel Market to Reach $289.58 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Improved Air Network and Increased Air Travel Frequencies

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jet Fuel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global jet fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.3% to reach $289.58 billion in 2030 from $215.92 billion in 2023.

This report on global jet fuel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global jet fuel market by segmenting the market based on fuel grade, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the jet fuel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • Allied Aviation Services, Inc.
  • Amyris
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
  • BP Plc.
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Gazprom Neft PJSC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Primus Green Energy
  • Qatar Jet Fuel Company
  • Shell PLC
  • Solazyme
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Valero Marketing and Supply

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Improvement in Air Network
  • Surge in Traveling Frequencies Through the Air

Challenges

  • Stringent Rules Regarding Use of Fuel Variants and Additives
  • Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages132
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$215.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$289.58 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Segmentation

by Fuel Grade

  • Jet A
  • Jet A1
  • Jet B
  • TS-1

by Application

  • Commercial
  • Defense
  • General Aviation
  • Private

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

