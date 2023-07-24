Global Military Logistics Market Projected to Reach $592.33 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Cross-Border Military Trade and Technological Advancements

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Logistics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% to reach $592.33 billion in 2030 from $424.19 billion in 2023.

This report on global military logistics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global military logistics market by segmenting the market based on mode of transportation, end use, transport type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the military logistics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM
  • ANHAM
  • ASELSAN A.S.
  • BAE Systems
  • DynCorp International
  • Fluor Corporation
  • Genco
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • KBR
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise in Cross Border Military Trade
  • Introduction of Advanced Technology

Challenges

  • Complexities Of The Supply Chain
  • Changing Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages135
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$424.19 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$592.33 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Segmentation

by Mode of Transportation

  • Seaways
  • Landways
  • Railways

by End Use

  • Army
  • Navy
  • Airforce
  • Others

by Transport Type

  • Armament
  • Military troop
  • Technical Support & Maintenance
  • Medical Aid
  • Fire-fighting Protection
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0sz6n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Military Logistics Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Military Logistics 
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data