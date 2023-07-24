New Market Report Provides Comprehensive Insights into Global Navigation Lighting Market, Enabling Informed Decision-Making for Industry Professionals

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigation Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global navigation lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.

This report on global navigation lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global navigation lighting market by segmenting the market based on product, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the navigation lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Aveo Engineering

Beghelli

DAEYANG ELECTRIC

Den Haan Rotterdam

Famor S.A.

Geltronix

Glamox AS

Hella Marine

Lopolight

NFEC

Osculati

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Perko Inc.

PHILIPS

Sealite Pty Ltd

Tranberg AS

Vega

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Air Travel

Introduction of Energy-Efficient Lighting Technologies

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Challenges

Collapse of the Shipbuilding Industry in Some Countries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

MarketSegmentation

by Product

Anti-Collision Lighting

Side Lighting

Taxi Lighting

Stroboscope Lamp

Floor Lighting

by Application

Marine Navigation Lights

Aviation Navigation Lights

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

