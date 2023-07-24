New Market Report Provides Comprehensive Insights into Global Navigation Lighting Market, Enabling Informed Decision-Making for Industry Professionals

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigation Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global navigation lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.
This report on global navigation lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global navigation lighting market by segmenting the market based on product, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the navigation lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Aveo Engineering
- Beghelli
- DAEYANG ELECTRIC
- Den Haan Rotterdam
- Famor S.A.
- Geltronix
- Glamox AS
- Hella Marine
- Lopolight
- NFEC
- Osculati
- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
- Perko Inc.
- PHILIPS
- Sealite Pty Ltd
- Tranberg AS
- Vega
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Air Travel
- Introduction of Energy-Efficient Lighting Technologies
- Increasing Research and Development Activities
Challenges
- Collapse of the Shipbuilding Industry in Some Countries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
MarketSegmentation
by Product
- Anti-Collision Lighting
- Side Lighting
- Taxi Lighting
- Stroboscope Lamp
- Floor Lighting
by Application
- Marine Navigation Lights
- Aviation Navigation Lights
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
