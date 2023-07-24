Fuller Receives Grant to Empower Asian American Mental Health Initiatives

Pasadena, CA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuller is proud to announce that Academic Dean for the Center for Asian American Theology Daniel Lee and Associate Professor of Marriage and Family Therapy Jessica ChenFeng have been awarded a prestigious Innovating Forward seed grant from the Spirituality Mind Body Institute (SMBI) at Teachers College, Columbia University. This grant, generously funded by The John Templeton Foundation, will support their collaborative project titled "Innovating Forward: Faith-Based Mental Health Partnerships," fostering the development of mental health and well-being within the Asian American Christian community.

The grant will fund work from October 2023 to August 2024 driving the establishment of the "Well-Being Collaboratory." This initiative aims to create a platform for Southern California Asian American Christian therapists and pastors/ministry leaders to come together in an in-person networking event. The goal is to cultivate mutual trust and connection between these two vital communities, thereby reducing barriers between the church and mental health clinicians.

Daniel Lee, the founding Academic Dean of Fuller's Center for Asian American Theology, has been instrumental in shaping the Center since its inception, with a profound background in theology and Asian American studies. Likewise, Associate Professor Jessica ChenFeng, who joined Fuller's faculty in 2022, brings a wealth of experience to the project, with years of teaching, research, and supervision in Marriage and Family Therapy, alongside practical experience across ministry, community, and medical settings.

"We hope to contribute to the development of integrated, connected, and thriving Asian American pastors and therapists so that together we can support one another for the flourishing of our families and communities," expressed ChenFeng and Lee in a joint statement.

The "Well-Being Collaboratory" initiative aligns with Fuller's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusivity, and a holistic approach to mental health and spiritual well-being. By bridging the gap between the Asian American Christian community and mental health professionals, this project aims to facilitate the growth and flourishing of individuals, families, and communities.

"We are thrilled that Professor Jessica ChenFeng and Dean Daniel Lee's proposal has been accepted for the Innovating Forward grant," said Fuller’s Chief Operating Officer and Dean of the School of Marriage and Family Therapy Ted Cosse. "This partnership between the Asian American Center and the Department of Marriage and Family Therapy exemplifies Fuller's dedication to innovative interdisciplinary initiatives that positively impact our communities."

____________________________________________________________________________________

