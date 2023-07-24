CCC, Groupe Helios deliver first 200 apartments in Dominican Republic

English French

OTTAWA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce the completion of the first 200 apartments as part of the Guajimía sanitation project in Santo Domingo West, Dominican Republic.



Through CCC’s government to government (G2G) contract with the Corporación del Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Santo Domingo (CAASD), Groupe Helios formally delivered the apartments to CAASD at a ceremony held on the site of the new apartments on July 23rd, 2023. The ceremony was attended by the President of Dominican Republic Luis Abinader, the Director of CAASD Felipe Suberví, the Canadian Chargé d’affaires in the Dominican Republic Collin Holditch, the VP of Operations of CCC Diane Montambault, and the Chairman of the Board of Groupe Helios Jean-Pierre Azzopardi. Groupe Helios secured a USD $50M G2G contract to deliver the 1st stage of phase 2 of the Guajimía project through the joint effort of CCC and Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service. The financing was provided by JP Morgan, with a sovereign risk insurance provided by Export Development Canada (EDC).

In addition to the 200 completed apartments, Groupe Helios is delivering another 144 apartments on a different site. The 344 apartments are an integral part of phase 2 of the Guajimía project, which will allow for the cleaning of some of the sections of the Guajimía canal and the construction of new waste canals. Once completed, the Guajimía project will positively impact the quality of life of 300,000 people in the Dominican Republic.

Through a separate G2G contract, CCC was proud to deliver phase 1 of the Guajimía project in 2012. To learn more about Canada’s G2G contracting service and how it can help you start a new infrastructure project, connect with the team at CCC.

Quotes

“CCC is proud to support the Guajimía project, which has critical importance for the country and the residents of the province of Santo Domingo West whose health and well-being will significantly improve once it’s fully implemented.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Operations of CCC.

“The Government of Canada appreciates the confidence that the Government of the Dominican Republic has demonstrated to date in the Canadian expertise CCC and Helios have brought to the Guajimia project.” – Collin Holditch, Canadian Chargé d’affaires in the Dominican Republic.

“Groupe Helios is pleased to have delivered the key milestone of 200 completed apartments as planned under the current phase of Guajimia project and stands ready to deliver the next phases of the project.” Jean-Pierre Azzopardi, Chairman of the Board Groupe Helios.

Related

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.