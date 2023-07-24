Lars Ohnemus was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS

Northern Horizon Capital AS as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund hereby informs that Lars Ohnemus was elected as member and chairman of the supervisory board of the Northern Horizon Capital AS as of 24 July 2023.



Appointment of a new supervisory board member is related to the expiration of the term of office of Milda Darguzaite on 6 July 2023.



Lars Ohnemus is the co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the parent company of Northern Horizon Capital AS. In addition, Lars is the Director of Center for Corporate Governance at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) and also holds a PhD from CBS. Lars has more than 25 years of experience in real estate, and he has built a strong international sector network.



Before founding Northern Horizon Group, Lars has worked on executive positions as well as extensive board experience from listed and non-listed firms.



Lars Ohnemus is born in 1962 and holds today also different Nordic board positions.



Lars indirectly holds 776,694 units and SDRs of Baltic Horizon Fund.



For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.