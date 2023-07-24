Global Metrology Services Market Set to Reach $2.28 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand from Industrial and Power Generation Sectors

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metrology Services Market (2023-2028) by Product, Services, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metrology Services Market is estimated to be USD 1035.52 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2276.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Metrology Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Metrology Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from industrial and power generation applications

Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM and international quality standards in metrology services

Lack of applicability of existing measuring equipment

Development of enhanced metrology services software packages

Restraints

Intensification in design complexity

Opportunities

Rising demand for finished goods coupled with technological advancements

Development of outsourcing trend for dimensional checks in the medical sector

Challenges

Lack of trained machine operators

Safety and security concerns







Companies Mentioned

3D Systems, Inc.

Automated Precision, Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Bruker Corp.

Chotest Technology, Inc.

Creaform

CyberOptics Corp.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM Metrology

Hexagon AB

Intertek Group PLC

Jenoptik Ag

Keyence Corp.

KLA Corp.

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Perceptron, Inc.

Renishaw PLC

SGS Group

Trescal SA

ZEISS International

Market Segmentation



The Global Metrology Services Market is segmented based on Product, Servcies, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Coordinate Measuring Machines and Optical Digitizers & Scanners.

By Services, the market is classified into 3D Measurement, Product Quality Optimization, Quality Control and Inspection, and Reverse Engineering.

By Application, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Power Generation.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

