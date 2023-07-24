Global Talent Management Market to Reach $15.29 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Talent Management Market (2023-2028) by Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Talent Management Market is estimated to be USD 8.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.29 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.19%.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Talent Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Talent Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing acceptance of cloud-based talent management solutions

Streamlining the hiring process through technological adoption

Improved onboarding experience

Emergence of social platforms

Restraints

Budget constraints that restrict the adoption of talent management software suite

Use of traditional methodologies due to lack of awareness

Opportunities

Evolving need for big data analytics in HR

Unified integrated system for performance assessments

Challenges

Integration across various talent management suites

Lack of skilled and proficient individuals in recruitment







Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

ADP, Inc.

Avature

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

DelTek, Inc.

Halogen Software, Inc.

Haufe Group

IBM Corp.

Keka, Inc.

Korn Ferry

Learning Technologies

Lumesse AS

Oracle Corp.

Peoplefluent, Inc.

Saba Software, Inc.

SAP SE

SilkRoad Technology

Skillsoft Corp.

SumTotal Systems, LLC

Talent soft

Talentguard, Inc.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Workday, Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Talent Management Market is segmented based on Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, End User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.

By Enterprise Size, the market is classified into SMEs and Large Enterprises.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises.

By End User, the market is classified into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

