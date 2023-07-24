The Garry Hurvitz Centre for Community Mental Health at SickKids Selects VitalHub to implement its TREAT Client Information System to Enhance Client Care

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is excited to announce a partnership with The Garry Hurvitz Centre for Community Mental Health at SickKids (GH-CCMH), a leading child and youth mental health centre in Toronto, to implement their TREAT Client Information & Care Coordination software. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing client care and streamlining operations at GH-CCMH.



Following a comprehensive RFP process, GH-CCMH has entered into a five-year agreement with VitalHub to license their TREAT software. With a reputation for excellence in children and youth mental health support services, GH-CCMH aims to enhance their services further by leveraging the power of this integrated electronic health record system.

The decision to adopt VitalHub's TREAT software comes as a result of GH-CCMH's commitment to providing exceptional care to their clients. By replacing their mostly paper-based system, they will benefit from a comprehensive case management, and care coordination platform that supports the entire client journey. From intake through to discharge, TREAT will support seamless and integrated care across a range of essential programs including mental health case management, prevention and early intervention services, individual and family therapy services, and intensive services for children and youth.

"We are delighted to collaborate with The Garry Hurvitz Centre for Community Mental Health at SickKids in their mission to deliver world-class mental health and related support services," stated Dan Matlow, CEO at VitalHub Corp.

"This relationship exemplifies our commitment to ensuring that our clients and their families have access to high quality service that is enabled by modern digital solutions. By leveraging TREAT's capabilities, we will optimize operations, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve the overall client experience,” said Neill Carson, Executive Director, The Garry Hurvitz Centre for Community Mental Health at SickKids.

GH-CCMH and VitalHub are poised to embark on this transformative journey together, with the common goal of improving client outcomes in children and youth mental health in Toronto.

ABOUT THE GARRY HURVITZ CENTRE FOR COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH AT SICKKIDS (GH-CCMH)

GH-CCMH is a child and youth mental health centre integrated with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), with two locations: in the northwest area in the City of Toronto, on Sheppard Ave. W. and downtown on Jarvis St. GH-CCMH offers a range of in-person and virtual mental health services for children and youth (infancy to 18) and their families, from prevention and early intervention through assessment, counselling and therapy and intensive services. GH-CCMH is a part of the continuum of mental health services for children and youth supported by the Brain and Mental Health Program at SickKids and is a member of the Toronto Child and Youth Mental Health service sector under the guidance of the Toronto Lead Agency, Strides.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 350 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com