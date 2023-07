Quipt Home Medical to Participate at the 43rd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

CINCINNATI, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSX:QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that members of its management team will host a webcasted fireside chat and participate in 1x1 meetings at the 43rd Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on August 9th - 10th, 2023. The conference will be held in person at the InterContinental Boston.



Webcasted Fireside Chat

Event: Canaccord 43rdAnnual Growth Conference Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 pm ET



The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company’s website at www.quipthomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company’s website following the event.



ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

For further information please visit our website at www.Quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens

VP of Corporate Development

Quipt Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford

Chief Executive Officer

Quipt Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

investorinfo@myquipt.com