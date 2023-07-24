Significant Influence of Healthy Diet Talks Boosts Low-calorie Food Market: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global low-calorie food market was valued at more than US$ 10 Bn in 2019. Rise in awareness about the importance of good heath is fueling the low-calorie food market. Sedentary lifestyle and desk job have adversely affected the health of working individuals. This has increased prevalence of diabetes and high blood pressure across the world.



According to World Health Organization, obesity is the root cause of diseases, such as diabetes, heart diseases, and blood pressure. Rise in awareness about the association of obesity with a number of diseases is fueling the demand for low-calorie food products. Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent contracting the infection. The importance of immunity building for resistance against the virus led to a major shift in diet, and various low-calorie food products became popular.

Key Players

Prominent players in the low-calorie food market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Group Danone, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company.

Adoption of low-calorie food is gaining traction in various communities across the world. This is because low-calorie food is considered to control health risks. Preference for plant-based substitutes and dairy-free alternatives is increasing. Adoption of vegan diet has led to rise in demand for milk substitutes, such as soya milk, almond milk, and nut milk. Consumers are increasingly including plant-based substitutes in their everyday food for overall fitness.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Popularity of Diet Plans Boosting Market Development – Social media is playing a major role in influencing people to follow low-calorie diet. Additionally, individuals are adopting popular diets such as Paleo diet and Keto diet for weight loss. The health sector plays a major role in creating awareness about the benefits of healthy eating habits. This, in turn, is fueling market demand for low-calorie food.

Launch of a range of wholesome low-calorie products is boosting market statistics. Low-calorie food products are available in packaging of different quantities. Demand for meatless, gluten-free, and vegan low-calorie food has increased substantially, which is fueling the low-calorie market expansion. Furthermore, R&D activities to discover healthier food products is anticipated to create significant business opportunities in the next few years.

Rise in Demand for Low-calorie Food for Healthy Lifestyle – According to the World Health Organization, obesity is closely related to increase in incidence of diabetes. Around 23% of ischemic heart diseases is related to obesity. Obesity is a major risk factor for chronic diseases. This is a major driver of the low-calorie market.

Modern lifestyle that entails work-related stress and long hours sitting at a desk have adversely affected the health of millions across the world. Availability of multiple information channels have led consumers to respond to the challenge by shifting to healthy diet.

Adoption of Novel Diet Plans by Consumers Driving Demand for Low-calories Food – Rise in adoption of healthier living and diet is fueling demand for low-calorie food that offers several health benefits. It helps attain weight reduction goals and keeps a check on diabetes and stress, which are key factors associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Product Launches to Address Changing Consumer Preference – Increasing focus of consumers on healthy lifestyle is leading to rise in sales of non-dairy ice cream and yoghurt. Surge in prevalence of lactose intolerance is driving sales of non-dairy products. Food companies such as Brooklyn Creamery have launched a range of guilt free ice creams, which contain 50% lesser calories and 60% lesser fat, and 35% increased protein than regular ice creams.

Product launches by key companies is likely to bolster low-calorie food market growth in the next few years. They are striving to serve a consumer base of highly aware individuals. Therefore, the market is witnessing a slew of product launches, including chewing gums, fizzy drinks, and salad dressing, with no added sugar or added flavor.

As a result of increasing focus on healthier lifestyle, sales are revving for non-dairy ice cream and yoghurt. Also aiding growth is the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance. Companies such as The Brooklyn Creamery has therefore launched “guilt-free” ice creams that contain 60% lesser fat, 50% lesser calories and 35% more protein than regular ice-creams. Their range also includes dairy-free vegan ice creams.

Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of low-calorie food by various communities to control health risks is fueling the low-calorie food market

Availability of a range of low-calorie food products in packaging of different quantities is boosting adoption

Regional Landscape

North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to record stellar growth in the next few years. Growth in these regions is ascribed to burgeoning cases of diabetes, along with rise in focus on health and wellness.

The low-calorie food market has been segmented as follows:

Low-calorie Food Market, by Product

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate



Low-calorie Food Market, by Application

Beverages

Food

Healthcare

Tabletop

Low-calorie Food Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



