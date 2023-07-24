Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1018 - RIKV 23 1220

Series RIKV 23 1018RIKV 23 1220
Settlement Date 07/26/202307/26/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 19,06110,713
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.899/9.19896.360/9.251
Total Number of Bids Received 1813
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,56112,913
Total Number of Successful Bids 1711
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1711
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.899/9.19896.360/9.251
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.988/8.80096.550/8.751
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.899/9.19896.360/9.251
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.923/9.09096.405/9.132
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.988/8.80096.550/8.751
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.890/9.23896.266/9.499
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.920/9.10496.391/9.169
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.081.21