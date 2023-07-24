|Series
|RIKV 23 1018
|RIKV 23 1220
|Settlement Date
|07/26/2023
|07/26/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|19,061
|10,713
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.360
|/
|9.251
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|20,561
|12,913
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.360
|/
|9.251
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.988
|/
|8.800
|96.550
|/
|8.751
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.899
|/
|9.198
|96.360
|/
|9.251
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.923
|/
|9.090
|96.405
|/
|9.132
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.988
|/
|8.800
|96.550
|/
|8.751
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.890
|/
|9.238
|96.266
|/
|9.499
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.920
|/
|9.104
|96.391
|/
|9.169
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.08
|1.21
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1018 - RIKV 23 1220
