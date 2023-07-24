QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q2 2023 and hold webcast

Venlo, The Netherlands, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the second quarter 2023.

Press release date / time: Tuesday, August 8, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Wednesday, August 9, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

1.Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me

Service available 15 minutes before call start

2. Dial-in by phone

U.S.: +1 646 828 8193

UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655

GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2490

Conference ID: 4878029

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

3. Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1596354&tp_key=0acb730754

Contact : IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to

Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing

the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from

blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for

analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable

insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN

provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics

(human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily

forensics). As of March 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed more than 6,200 people in over 35 locations

worldwideFurther information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

