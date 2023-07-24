AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market to Reach $1.97Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR with Air Conditioners Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2030 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diameter Size, Application, and Power Range” the market is projected to grow from US$ 1.40 billion in 2022 to US$ 1.97 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for electronically commutated fans and increasing inclination toward power savings are the major factors that propel the global market.





The European AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Europe has a well-established industrial sector. Germany, Italy, and France account for a significant proportion of the industrial expansion in Europe. European manufacturers are implementing new technologies to reduce production costs and secure a competitive edge. In addition, the government's UN Environment Programme (UNEP) supports developing and emerging economies to accelerate the transition to energy-efficient and climate-friendly equipment, contributing to the development and introduction of energy-efficient technologies. The presence of prominent players, including Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Ziehl Abegg, and Emb Papst, is driving the market growth in the region. The demand for high-tech fans incorporated with advanced techniques of working, casting, and finishing would grow in the coming years. The European market would require noiseless fans without compromising on the quality for which electronically commutated motors would be employed. These motors are quieter, low maintenance, and offer long and reliable services, boosting the demand in the region. In addition, the market players are introducing new products. In June 2020, Sweden-based Systemair launched IV-50 EC high-induction centrifugal jet fan for underground and enclosed parking garages. The AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market growth in Europe is driven by robust expansion in the air conditioning and ventilation industries. The demand for such fans is growing as they are available in different diameter sizes that are made in accordance with the application requirement. Rising need for air conditioners and refrigerators is also expected to increase AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market size in European countries. High-performance AC and EC centrifugal fans are employed in modern ventilation and air conditioning equipment. They are highly suitable for conveying slightly aggressive gas vapors and dusty air. All these features are expected to fuel the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market growth in Europe in the coming years.





Surging Technological Advancements to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans Market During Forecast Period:

Most electronic companies are replacing their existing fans with EC fans because of their controllability, efficiency, and cost-saving characteristics. AC motors were widely used as the principal air driving force in HVAC applications, continually running at full power; however, now EC fans are preferred. Moreover, EC technology has gained popularity and replaced AC motor technology in various air movement applications. Due to the substantial energy efficiency improvement in motor technology that EC offers, many OEM product designers prefer it as the new standard motor to employ. The expansion of infrastructural facilities, growth of businesses in developing regions, need for electric vehicles due to environmental concerns, rise in consumer goods sales, and rapid growth in robotics are creating significant opportunities for the growth of the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market size.





AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans market: Industry Overview

The AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is segmented into diameter size, application, and power range. By diameter size, the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is segmented into below 250mm, 251mm–400mm, 401mm–550mm, and 551mm–700mm. Based on application, the global AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is classified into air conditioners, refrigerators, ventilation systems, electronic cabinets, and others. Based on power range, the global AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is classified into air conditioners, refrigerators, ventilation systems, electronic cabinets, and others. Geographically, the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.





AC Electronically Commutated (EC) Centrifugal Fans market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH; Ebm-papst; Delta Electronics; Ziehl-Abegg; Airtècnics; Hidria Movent.; PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Simx Limited.; Shipox Inc; Regal Rexonard Corporation; and Continental Fan are among the leading market players profiled in the AC electronically commutated (EC) centrifugal fans market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.



In 2019, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH launched a new EC motor generation 3 which is 30% more powerful than Rosenberg generation 2 motor. The integration of the new EC motor begins with free-wheeling wheels, axial fans, centrifugal fans, and the ECFanGrid. It is likely to replace the Generation 2 motor in standard fans such as roof, box, and duct fans.









