AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS welcomes two new independent members to its Board: Manos Perros, as Chairman, and Marco Taglietti

Lyon (France), Thursday July 24, 2023

AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS SAS, a biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of products to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is delighted to announce the appointment of Manos Perros, Ph.D., as the new Chairman of the Board and welcomes Marco Taglietti, M.D., as an Independent Board Member. Their unique expertise in bringing antimicrobials and antifungals to market, as well as their extensive background in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, will contribute greatly to AUROBAC's strategic decision-making and overall growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr Manos Perros as our new Chairman of the Board and Dr Marco Taglietti as an Independent Member” said Frank Kalkbrenner, former Chairman of the Board, representing Boehringer Ingelheim, main shareholder of AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS. "As former CEOs of biotech companies which have successfully developed anti-infectives, their wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding AUROBAC's future endeavors. We believe that their appointment will further strengthen our Board and enhance our ability to pursue our mission to develop and bring to market innovative products to fight AMR."

Dr Manos Perros is a distinguished pharmaceutical and biotech executive with an impressive track record of more than 25 years in life sciences research and development. Prior to his appointment at AUROBAC, Dr Perros was Chief Executive Officer of Entasis Therapeutics, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a prominent player in the industry during his seven-year tenure, resulting in the acquisition of the company by Innoviva in 2022 and the recent FDA approval of Xacduro, the first targeted treatment for Acinetobacter baumannii pneumonia. Dr. Perros has successfully led numerous companies through various stages of growth and development, earning him a reputation as a visionary leader in the industry. His strategic insights and wealth of knowledge in anti-infective drug development will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in steering AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS towards achieving its goals.

Dr Perros, expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, "I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of AUROBAC’s Board and to help shape the future of AUROBAC while contributing to the fight against antimicrobial resistance. AUROBAC's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for developing innovative therapies and addressing critical healthcare challenges. Together with the talented team at AUROBAC, we will leverage the power of precision medicine and advanced diagnostics to make a significant impact in the battle against AMR."

Dr Marco Taglietti is a respected figure in the biotechnology sector, having notably served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Scynexis, Inc (Nasdaq: SCYX) for 8 years, where he successfully achieved two approvals by FDA for Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), a novel, first-in-class medicine to treat fungal infection, followed by an exclusive agreement with GSK to commercialize and further develop Brexafemme. During his career, he completed several successful rounds of financing and company restructuring, managed groups up to 1,600 employees in global organizations and R&D budgets up to $950 million/year and contributed to the approval of over 35 products globally, including several anti-infectives such as Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam), Teflaro (ceftaroline) and Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp). His extensive experience in developing and bringing to market innovative medicines perfectly fits with AUROBAC's mission.

"I am excited to be part of AUROBAC's Board and contribute to its efforts in developing novel solutions to fight antimicrobial resistance." said Dr Taglietti. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to make a real difference in patient care by focusing on precision medicines associated with advanced diagnostics."

AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS’ Board now comprises Frank Kalkbrenner and Karl Penz, representing Boehringer Ingelheim, Philippe Archinard, representing bioMérieux, Antonio Felici, representing Evotec SE, Marco Taglietti as Independent Member and Manos Perros as Independent Member and Chairman. With this Board working in collaboration with AUROBAC’s leadership team, AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS is well-positioned to drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and address the critical global health challenge of antibiotic resistance.

About AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS:

AUROBAC THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2022 by three highly renowned life sciences innovation companies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Evotec and bioMérieux, to develop the next generation of precision medicines addressing the medical needs associated with the development of antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases. The company is building a pipeline of drug candidates for hospitalized patients, associated with rapid diagnostics to identify pathogens and their resistance mechanisms. This 40 million euros-funded joint-venture plans to cover the entire value chain of projects from R&D, including clinical development, to registration and commercialization.

Contacts:

Florence Séjourné, CEO

aurobac-tx.com

