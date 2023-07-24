Applied UV’s Subsidiary, PURO, and Its Partner Academy Energy Group (AEG), Have Been Selected As a Finalist for the GSA’s Green Proving Ground (GPG) Program

Germicidal Ultraviolet, PURO with its Partner Academy Energy Group – Using next-generation LEDs and Far-UVC light to disinfect air without the need to increase ventilation. The GPG program will evaluate technologies that support healthier buildings while reducing energy use and improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

Two technologies were selected for this program, the PURO Fighter Flex system for air handling disinfection, and the PURO Protect 222 continuous air and surface disinfection system

NEW YORK, NY, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a top Smart Buildings Technologies provider (including food security), announced today that its subsidiary, PURO, and its partner Academy Energy Group (AEG), have been selected as a finalist for the GSA’s Green Proving Ground (GPG) program.

Applied UV Founder, CEO and Director Max Munn, stated: “We are truly honored and humbled to have been selected as a finalist in this groundbreaking advanced technology testbed program. We look forward to working side by side with the GSA, DOE, and Academy Energy Group during this process.”

Academy Energy Group President, Bill Morrison, stated: “As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), we are honored to be selected, for a second time, to the GSA GPG Program. We look forward to working with PURO to improve the Indoor Air Quality in the GSA’s buildings for the clients they serve.”

ABOUT GSA’s GPG:

According to GSA, “ The Green Proving Ground program leverages GSA’s real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies. The program aims to drive down operational costs in federal buildings and help lead market transformation through the deployment of new technologies.” This program is a partnership with U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories to identify emerging technologies with broad deployment potential for GSA to test and validate real-world performance in GSA’s real estate portfolio.

Per GSA, “The GPG program leverages GSA’s extensive real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies in real-world settings. The evaluations are intended to validate the technical and operational characteristics of the technologies and their potential for future wide-scale adoption. GSA anticipates that the results of this year’s evaluations will be available in 2025. Evaluation results help GSA make sound investment decisions in next-generation building technologies. Since 2011, GPG has evaluated 104 technologies, 23 of which have been deployed across more than a third of GSA’s federally owned portfolio, avoiding 116,000 annual tons of CO2 and delivering $28 million in annual cost avoidance. For more information, visit gsa.gov/gpg .”

Per GSA: “Reference above to any specific commercial company, product, technology, or service by its trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the federal government or any agency thereof.”

SEE LINK TO GSA PRESS RELEASE: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $30 Million to Advance American-Made Clean Energy Technologies and Accelerate Push for Net-Zero Federal Buildings

Follow Applied UV on Twitter

Follow Applied UV on LinkedIn

Follow PURO on Linkedin

Follow Academy Energy Group on LinkedIn

For additional Company Information:

About Academy Energy Group

Academy Energy Group (AEG) exists to go into battle every day to protect and serve our partners. AEG is a consultative Electrical, Mechanical, Solar PV, & Communications Products Distributor, that also provides Pre-Construction Design Services. We take a collaborative approach to project team development, to evaluate and incorporate application specific technologies and solutions to meet our Partner’s needs. Our goal is to overcome the emerging obstacles to bring their project vision to fruition.

About Applied UV:

Mount Vernon, NY – Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ), provides proprietary surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances with such Companies as, Canon Virginia Inc, Canon Financial Services Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Johnson Controls International, USHIO, Siemens, W.W. Grainger, and maintains a global network of 89 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“MunnWorks”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, UVC LED’s, Far UV (222nm), Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination and disinfection technology, branded Airocide ™, Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, and PURONet. SteriLumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technologies offers complete pathogen disinfection platform. Our product suite includes mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. SteriLumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare.

LED Supply Co, is a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls used throughout facilities in North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room and living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Applied UV Inc. / PURO

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

Max.munn@applieduvinc.com