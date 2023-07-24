Global C4ISR Market Size To Amount USD 191.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.9%

New York, United States , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global C4ISR Market Size is to grow from USD 118.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 191.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the projected period. The growing demand for asymmetric warfare, as well as new technologies such as network-centric battle management and unmanned vehicles, are expected to propel the C4ISR industry forward during the forecast period. There is a growing emphasis on increasing spending on integrating cutting-edge technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence into C4ISR solutions to improve military troop effectiveness and situational awareness. This is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Improved SA will aid in the improvement of C4ISR capabilities by reducing the time between the initial perception of a threat and the decision to neutralize it. C4ISR is the military's "nervous system," a collection of subsystems designed to maximize the use of real-time Situational Awareness (SA). C4ISR refers to technology that enables defense and strategic decision-makers to execute command-and-control orders by providing actionable intelligence. Recent advancements in systems, methodologies, and technologies have aided in gaining a better understanding of an adversary's capabilities and improving Situational Awareness (SA). The foundation of any defense operation is C4ISR, which ensures battlefield visibility. It collects and analyses information from various sources, compiles it, analyses it, and then transmits it to all relevant bodies for coordinated and timely action. C4ISR receives data from a variety of sources, including the military and intelligence agencies. A critical consideration in this situation is that none of these stakeholders would want to reveal their internal architecture, including data and apps. As a result, it is critical to develop a collaborative network-centric design that allows all agencies to exchange identified data as needed while keeping other data confidential.

The naval segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global C4ISR market during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market is divided into four platforms: airborne, land, naval, and space. The naval segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global C4ISR market throughout the period of forecasting. Naval C4ISR systems have been upgraded with data analytics solutions such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing as the number of sensors on ships has increased and radar technology has advanced.

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global C4ISR market during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market is segmented into hardware, application software, and services based on the solution. The hardware segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global C4ISR market throughout the forecast period. The market will benefit from increased demand for wired communication devices for underwater and subsurface military applications, sensors in next-generation airborne intelligence, 5G networks for faster wireless data transfer, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, tactical navigation systems for unmanned platforms, potable, and the growing need for intelligence gathering.

The defense & space segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global C4ISR market during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market is segmented by end user into defense & space, homeland security, and commercial. Defense and space are projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global C4ISR market throughout the forecast period. This is related to strengthened C4ISR capabilities for improved combat situational awareness. C4ISR improves the capabilities of armed forces worldwide. As a result, defense departments all over the world are putting C4ISR systems in place to boost their capabilities.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global C4ISR market over the predicted timeframe.

The North American market is projected to be significant owing to the United States' significant investment in military systems. When national defense budgets are compared, the United States purchases between 30 and 40% of all military equipment purchased globally.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global C4ISR market. The Asia-Pacific command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is expanding as battlefield communications improve and surveillance and reconnaissance operations become more efficient.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global C4ISR Market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins Inc, L3 Technologies, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) selected Leonardo to provide a Naval Operation Centre (NOC) to provide simultaneous command, control, and coordination of operations at territorial water, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and adjacent waters in order to improve cooperation with various national agencies in charge of maritime security.

