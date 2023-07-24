Media Monitoring Tools Market Size to Surpass USD 13.40 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4%

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global media monitoring tools market size was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.63 billion in 2023 to USD 13.40 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The surge is propelled by the growing product demand among enterprises considering the soaring adoption of web & social media platforms and increasing digitalization. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

April 2022 – Digimind inked a partnership with Facelift for providing essential tools for the successful growth of social media. This helped both companies in monitoring their brand image and the management of social networks.





Key Takeaways

Media monitoring tools market size in North America was USD 1.87 billion in 2022

Software/Platform Segment to Dominate Driven by Growing Google Alert & Hootsuite Demand

Online Media Monitoring Segment to Emerge Prominent Impelled by Increasing Internet Usage

Cloud-based Segment Share to Rise Owing to Growing Demand from Enterprises

Large Enterprises Segment to Exhibit Appreciable Upsurge on Account of Rising Investments





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global media monitoring tools market are Semantrum LLC (Ukraine), Cision Ltd. (U.S.), Meltwater News US, Inc. (U.S.), Critical Mention, Inc. (U.S.), Sprout Social, Inc. (U.S.), TVEyes, Inc. (U.S.), Semrush Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Hootsuite Media, Inc. (Canada), BurrellesLuce (U.S.), Mention (U.S.), Brand24 Global, Inc. (U.S.), BuzzSumo Ltd. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Zoho Corporation (India), Onclusive, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 16.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 13.40 Billion Base Year 2022 Media Monitoring Tools Market Size in 2022 USD 3.96 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Component, Type, Deployment, Enterprise Type, Application, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Due to Growing Deployment of Cloud-based Solutions

One of the key factors boosting the media monitoring tools market growth is the escalating adoption of SaaS-based or cloud-based platforms such as LexisNexis, Meltwater, Cision Communications Cloud, and others. The platforms allow businesses to monitor, track, and visualize the performance of their cloud-based services or applications.

However, the industry expansion could be affected by the high costs involved at the initial stage.





Segmentation

By Component

Software/Platform

Services

By Type

Print Media Monitoring

Broadcast Media Monitoring

Online Media Monitoring

Social Media Monitoring

Others (Podcast Monitoring)

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Application

Customer Experience & PR Management

Real-time Analytics

Content Management

Digital Marketing and Sales Management

Others (Security & Risk Management)

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Others (Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Propelled by Adoption of Advanced Technologies

The presence of major players and the adoption of advanced technologies are anticipated to augment the North America media monitoring tools market share over the projected period. The regional expansion is further propelled by the escalating launch of new social media tools.

The Asia Pacific market is slated to grow at a considerable pace over the study period. The rise is on account of the growing demand for media tracking software tools such as Sysomos, Talkwalker, Brandwatch, Synthesio, and others across SMEs.





Quick Buy - Media Monitoring Tools Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Ink Partnership Deals to Expand Product Reach

Leading industry participants are centered on adopting an array of strategic initiatives for the expansion of their geographical footprints. These include partnerships and collaborations. Other steps comprise the formation of alliances and growing participation in trade conferences.





FAQs

How big is the media monitoring tools market?

The media monitoring tools market size was USD 3.96 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 13.40 billion by 2030.

How fast is the media monitoring tools market growing?

The media monitoring tools market will exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





