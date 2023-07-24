Embedded Antennas Systems Industry , Growth and Trends [2027]

Chicago, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Embedded Antennas Systems by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027". The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.

Market Dynamics of Embedded Antenna Systems Market

Driver: Increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is growing at a fast rate owing to the availability of various smart products for domestic and industrial applications. The application areas of IoT include smart homes, smart grids, industrial internet, and connected cars, among many others. As the IoT modules used in various applications are becoming compact, the demand for incorporating more than one wireless technology in IoT devices is increasing. Embedded antennas are small, which makes them the best option for low-frequency applications for smaller design of IoT solutions. This has resulted in the high demand for embedded antennas from various IoT applications.

Restraint: Lack of uniform frequency range for wireless applications

Embedded antennas are used in connectivity applications such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, WLAN, GPS, and others in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and IoT devices, among other such devices. The performance, uniformity, and consistency of these antennas vary for each device. For instance, an antenna used for Bluetooth connectivity in laptops has different performance parameters compared with the antenna used for Bluetooth connectivity in smartphones, which can result in compatibility issues. This also creates the need to produce different antennas for the same application according to the specifications of different devices such as smartphones and laptops.

Embedded Antenna Systems Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2020 USD 3.2 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 8.4 Billion Growth Rate 14.9% Base Year Considered 2020 Historical Data Available for Years 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Segments Covered By Antenna Type,

By Connectivity,

By End User, and

By Region Region Covered APAC,

Europe,

North America,

RoW Market Leaders Molex (US),

Taoglas (Ireland),

Kyocera AVX (US),

Linx Technologies (US),

Antenova Ltd. (UK),

Yageo Corporation (Taiwan),

Abracon (US),

Ignion (Spain),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Top Companies in North America Molex (US),

Kyocera AVX (US),

Linx Technologies (US),

Abracon (US) Key Market Driver Increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices Key Market Opportunity Development of 5G Largest Growing Region North America Largest Market Share Segment Chip Antenna Segment Highest CAGR Segment Consumer Electronics Segment Largest Application Market Share Industrial Application

Opportunity: Development of 5G

The demand for embedded antennas is fueled by the developments in the wireless communications industry, such as long-term evolution (LTE), increased adoption of smart devices, higher mobility, and explosive growth in mobile data traffic. New wireless technologies such as LTE and 5G, which are the fastest-growing mobile technologies and would continue to evolve in the future, demand more spectrum and more energy. With the growing number of connected devices, high-speed internet connectivity has become one of the most important parameters in digitally advanced workplaces. With 3G as the absolute wireless broadband technology and 4G rapidly expanding its prospects across numerous applications, the industry focus has shifted toward the development of the 5G technology, which is anticipated to become the next phase of development across the highly dynamic broadband industry.

The 5G network infrastructure would help release connectivity of ¡Ý1 Gbps as speculated by leading network providers and cover end-to-end/point-to-point-based ecosystems, enabling a fully connected world, where the network would be highly heterogeneous. The 5G network is expected to offer a high-speed data transfer rate, high device connection density, and deliver real-time services with minimum latency. 5G would operate on the millimeter spectrum, which would require more base stations to provide the same level of coverage as 4G. Therefore, the development of 5G is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Embedded Antenna Systems Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

145 – Tables

55 – Figures

199 – Pages

Challenge: Need for reduction of stock-keeping units (SKUs)

The difference in spectrum allocation across regions compels OEMs to produce multiple SKUs of the same IoT devices connected to wide area network (WAN) technologies. This is expected to continue as 2G and 3G networks are phased out and devices transition to LTE and 5G, a technology with more than 40 spectrum bands. 5G is increasing the number of spectrum bands that OEMs need to consider for antenna design.

Chip antenna segment to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of antenna type, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into PCB trace antenna, chip antenna, patch antenna, FPC antenna and others. The chip antenna segment of the embedded antenna systems market is projected to hold the largest market share than all other antenna types owing to the heavy consumption of chip antennas by consumer electronics manufacturers globally.

Consumer Electronics to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, communication (datacom & telecom), healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the embedded antenna systems industry from 2021 to 2027, as these antennas are used extensively in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices for wireless applications such Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, GPS, and others.

