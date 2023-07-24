Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size to Surpass USD 30.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6%

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.20 billion in 2023 to USD 30.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Data integration and integrity software allow enterprises to join all the data sources' insights and make informed business decisions. The rise in digital transformation has fueled the data volume exponentially, thus boosting the demand for cutting-edge software. Hence, the need for the services is anticipated to grow during the projected period.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled Data Integration and Integrity Software Market, 2023-2030.





Key Takeaways-

Data Integration and Integrity Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 30.21 Billion in 2030

In order to facilitate digital transformations, organisations use data integration solutions across a variety of applications and systems.

The expansion of the data integration and integrity software market will be driven by the rise in IIoT adoption.

While data is being transported from one device to another, hackers have the ability to compromise or even destroy accidentally altered data.

Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size in North America was USD 4.64 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Informatica LLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), QlikTech International AB (Talend) (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Denodo Technologies (U.S.), Precisely (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 30.21 Billion Base Year 2022 Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size in 2022 USD 11.86 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, Industry, Regional,













Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Focus of Enterprises towards Maintaining Data Integrity to Increase the Strategic Role Data in Driving Innovation

In order to support various digital transformations, organizations adopt data integration tools across various applications and systems. Organizations are more focused on managing, moving, and storing data more effectively to grow the strategic role of data in driving innovation and tackling creative problems. Hence, the data integration and integrity software market growth will expand during the projected period.

However, data security issues such as hacking, cyber fraud, and destroying data threaten the market and can hamper the market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Government

Others (Transportation, Education)





Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate the Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America leads the market share due to rising technology investment by the leading players and the rapid deployment of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, to automate business processes.

Asia Pacific has several small and leading data integration and integrity software players, owing to rising demand from healthcare, BFSI, and the fastest-growing manufacturing sector.

The Latin America market is rising at a steady growth rate due to the growing investment by the prominent players with the surge in internet penetration.





Quick Buy - Data Integration and Integrity Software Market-

Competitive Landscape-

Prominent Players in the Market Approve Noteworthy Growth Opportunities

Key players in the market, such as SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Informatica, and Alteryx, are entering into collaborations and strategic partnerships with other players.





FAQs

How big is the Data Integration and Integrity Software Market?

Data Integration and Integrity Software Market size was USD 11.86 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 30.21 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Data Integration and Integrity Software Market growing?

The Data Integration and Integrity Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





