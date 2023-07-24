Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Set to Soar Past USD 49041.76 million by 2030

Westford USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market , increasing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) for rapid and decentralized diagnostics, growing use of molecular diagnostics and nucleic acid amplification techniques, rising demand for multiplexed and syndromic testing for simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic systems, expanding applications of digital health technologies for remote monitoring and data analysis, development of portable and handheld diagnostic devices for field and resource-limited settings, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Infectious disease diagnosis is identifying the cause of an infectious disease. This is done by collecting samples of body fluids or tissues and testing them for microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Infectious disease diagnosis is important for determining the best course of treatment and preventing the spread of infection.

Prominent Players in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Grifols S.A.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc

Quidel Corporation

Meridian Bioscience

Genetic Signatures Ltd.

OraSure Technologies

Trinity Biotech Plc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Molecular Diagnostics Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Molecular diagnostics dominated the global online market as they include Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), offer high sensitivity and specificity, enabling the accurate and early detection of infectious agents. This accuracy is crucial for timely and appropriate patient management.

Respiratory Infections is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, respiratory infections are the leading segment due to the increasing number of respiratory infections, including influenza, pneumonia, and COVID-19, among the most widespread infectious diseases globally. The high incidence of these infections drives the demand for diagnostic tests to identify and manage these conditions effectively.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with an advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region has one of the highest healthcare spending levels globally. The willingness to invest in advanced healthcare technologies, including infectious disease diagnostics, drives market growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Infectious Disease Diagnostics.

Key Developments in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

SSI Diagnostica Group, a leading provider of infectious disease diagnostic tests, acquired AdnaGen, a provider of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases. The acquisition will allow SSI Diagnostica Group to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the global infectious disease diagnostic market.

DiaSorin S.p.A., a leading provider of in vitro diagnostic tests, acquired Luminex Corporation, a provider of multiplexed immunoassay systems. The acquisition will allow DiaSorin S.p.A. to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the global infectious disease diagnostic market.

Key Questions Answered in Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

