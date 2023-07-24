Sabre Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 26th to 31st

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”), focused on the restart of the Copperstone Mine in Arizona, today announced that Andrew Elinesky, CEO and President will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th at 1 pm EDT and will be participating in one to one meetings from July 26th through to July 31st.



DATE: July 26th

TIME: 1 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Available for 1x1 meetings: July 26th, 27th, 28th, and 31st

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Andrew will be pleased to discuss the Company’s recent work including the progress at the Copperstone Mine and it’s newly completed Preliminary Economic Assessment as well as the ongoing reorganization of the Company.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold’s two advanced projects have approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold website: (www.sabre.gold).

