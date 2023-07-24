Global Market for Hernia Repair Devices is expected to touch US$ 6.5 billion by 2028, driven by surging product launched and the adoption of robotic hernia surgery

Wilmington, Delaware, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ Global Hernia Repair Device Market ” is estimated at a market value of US$ 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.8% over 2023-2028, analysis by RationalStat . Early detection and diagnosis of hernias have been made possible by increased hernia awareness among patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public. In order to avoid issues and enhance their quality of life, more people are choosing to seek medical care and have hernia repair procedures.

Market Scope and Report Overview

According to an analysis by RationalStat, the Global Hernia Repair Device Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, procedure type, surgery type, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the Global Hernia Repair Device Market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global hernia repair market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The Hernia Repair Device Market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global Hernia Repair Device Market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global Hernia Repair Device Market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global Hernia Repair Device Market growth include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Atrium Medical Corporation, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., LifeCell Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation. and among others.



RationalStat has segmented the Global Hernia Repair Device Market based on product, procedure type, surgery type and region

Global Hernia Repair Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Product Hernia Mesh Synthetic Mesh Biological Mesh Hernia Fixation devices Sutures Tack Applicators Glue Applicators

Global Hernia Repair Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Procedure Type Laparoscopic Procedure Open/Conventional Procedure

Global Hernia Repair Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Surgery Type Inguinal Hernia Repair Incisional/Ventral Hernia Repair Umbilical Hernia Repair Femoral Hernia Repair

Global Hernia Repair Device Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region North America Hernia Repair Market US Canada Latin America Hernia Repair Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hernia Repair Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hernia Repair Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hernia Repair Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hernia Repair Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



