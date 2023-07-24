Cavitation Technologies, Inc. and The University of Guadalajara Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

CHATSWORTH, CA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT ), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative ﬂow-through nano-technology systems for ﬂuid processing applications worldwide is pleased to share the press release issued by The University of Guadalajara (UdG) announcing the signing of an MOU.

This press release was originally published by UdG in Spanish .

The University of Guadalajara (UdG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cavitation Technologies, Inc (CTi), Meristemo Cultiva and Inaramex in connection with CTi’s Technology, a ceremony held at the José Clemente Orozco Room of the General Rectory building of this House of Study.

The University Dean, Dr. Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, stated, “At the beginning of his administration he sought to create a Research Coordination to make a qualitative leap and try to have an ecosystem of innovation that would allow research to be put at the service of companies and industries, in order to commercialize technologies with various applications.

“The path is for the university to link up with the private initiative, for us to work together, for companies to trust in investing venture capital to develop technology, which is not something common in Mexico. In Jalisco we have businessmen who bet more on income than on investment, and when there are businessmen who do take risks and who do invest, we have to live up to that,” Dr. Villanueva concluded.

The Coordinator of Transference of Technology and Knowledge of the UdeG, Ramón Willman Zamora, explained that the objectives of the Institutional Development Plan 2019-2030 raised the resolution of social problems through basic and applied research projects, technology transfer and knowledge,

Mr. Zamora stated, “The University joins efforts with these companies to develop and implement technologies owned by the university or created by the companies, where the University will participate in the technological scaling of these or in cooperation for the development of new technologies with global reach, to solve various problems related to the water, oil, gas, distillates, big data, business intelligence and pharmaceutical industries. Universities are the ideal field for the development of basic and applied science, since the knowledge that lays the foundation for modernization that emerge from the laboratories, centers and institutes.”

"The UdeG has more than 250 technological developments that seek technical, economic, regulatory and design validation from the industry in order to be transferred," he concluded.

The General Director of Inaramex (SA de CV), Aldo Medina, spoke of the importance of working together with the university in terms of technology implementation and producing it in Mexico.

“One of the objectives of having the university with technological support is to show and lead the way in how things are done in collaboration with the university, CTi’s technology comes to solve several important issues such as ecology and environmental issues.. We are grateful, and we hope that moving forward there will be a collaboration and successful implementation of the technology,” he specified.

Neil Voloshin, President and CEO of CTi, expressed his gratitude for this collaboration in technological matters that is now a reality, so it will be possible to work in a coordinated manner on various projects.

