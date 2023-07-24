Contraceptive Drugs Market Set to Soar Past USD 50595.8 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contraceptive Drugs market size is expected to reach USD 50595.8 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing awareness and education about family planning and birth control methods, rising global population and the need for effective family planning solutions, growing demand for reversible and long-acting contraceptive options, advancements in contraceptive drug research and development, expanding availability and accessibility of contraceptive products, government initiatives and programs promoting family planning and reproductive health, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), driving the adoption of dual protection methods, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Contraceptive Drugs market, growing demand for non-hormonal and natural contraceptive options, increasing focus on personalized and tailored contraceptive approaches, the rising popularity of contraceptive apps and digital health solutions, expanding use of combination contraceptives for enhanced efficacy, development of male contraceptive options and research in this area, rising adoption of intrauterine devices (IUDs) and subdermal implants, increasing interest in over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptive products, advancements in contraceptive drug delivery systems, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Contraceptive drugs are medications that are used to prevent pregnancy. They work by preventing the release of an egg from the ovaries, preventing sperm from fertilizing an egg or preventing a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus. There are many different types of contraceptive drugs available, including oral contraceptives, injectable contraceptives, implants, and intrauterine devices (IUDs). Contraceptive drugs are a safe and effective way to prevent pregnancy.

Oral Contraceptives Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Oral Contraceptives dominated the global online market as they have convenient and user-friendly contraceptive options. They are taken orally, making them easily accessible and manageable for women.

Women Consumers are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, women consumers are the leading segment due to the range of contraceptive drugs, such as oral contraceptives, injectable contraceptives, patches, and implants, catering to different preferences and health considerations of women.

North America is the leading Market Due to the High Healthcare Spending

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on high healthcare spending. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, including well-established healthcare facilities, pharmacies, and healthcare providers. This infrastructure facilitates the distribution and availability of contraceptive drugs.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Contraceptive Drugs market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Contraceptive Drugs.

Key Developments in the Contraceptive Drugs Market

Bayer, a German pharmaceutical company, acquired Merck & Co.'s contraceptive business for $4.2 billion. The acquisition will allow Bayer to expand its portfolio of contraceptive products and reach new customers.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, an Israeli pharmaceutical company, acquired Allergan's contraceptive business for $2.3 billion. The acquisition will allow Teva to expand its portfolio of contraceptive products and reach new customers.

Key Questions Answered in Contraceptive Drugs Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

