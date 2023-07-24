Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market to be Worth $105.1 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Component, Charging Type, Connection Type (Connectors, Wireless Charging), Mounting Type, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-wheelers & Scooters), End User and Geography - Forecast to 2030,’ Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach $105.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle charging stations are a site where one or more EVSEs are installed. These sites can be residential, non-residential, or commercial. Electric vehicle charging stations provide electric power to the vehicle and use that to recharge the vehicle's batteries. An electric vehicle charging station, called a charging dock, charging pile or EVSE, includes the electrical conductors, related equipment, software, and communications protocols that deliver energy efficiently and safely to the vehicle.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5223

The growth of this market is driven by government initiatives to promote EV adoption and the development of associated infrastructure, the increasing deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators, and the growing implementation of vehicle-to-grid charging stations. However, the high installation costs of EV charging stations restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging APAC economies is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the high electricity tariffs in developing Asian countries are a major challenge for the players operating in this market. The latest trends in the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market are electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy.

The Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented by component (hardware [electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), cable management systems, and electrical distribution systems], software [charging station management systems (CSMS), smartphone applications, open charge point protocol (OCPP), and interoperability solutions], services [system integration & installation and maintenance]), by charging type (level 2, DC fast charging, and level 1), by connection type (connectors, pantographs, and wireless charging [static wireless EV charging and dynamic wireless EV charging]), by mounting type (wall mount, pedestal mount, and ceiling mount), by vehicle type (passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers & scooters), by end user (commercial EV charging stations[commercial public EV charging stations {on-road charging, parking spaces, and destination chargers} and commercial private EV charging stations {fleet charging and captive charging}] and residential EV charging stations ), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5223

Based on component, in 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of EVs, the increasing deployment of EV charging stations, and the increasing government initiatives aimed at electrifying public bus fleets and deploying associated charging infrastructure. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to manage real-time EV fleets.

Based on charging type, in 2023, the Level 2 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of Level 2 chargers for residential and commercial applications, the increasing support for longer driving ranges by providing a more substantial charge compared to Level 1 chargers, and government incentives and regulations to promote the installation of Level 2 chargers. However, the DC fast charging segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments from automakers towards developing DC fast charging station infrastructure.

Based on connection type, in 2023, the connectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for faster charging connectors compatible with high-power DC fast charging and the growing need for reliable connectors to minimize the risk of electrical faults. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/18116768

Based on vehicle type, in 2023, the passenger cars segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advancement of EV battery technology and expansion of charging infrastructure networks, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and strong government initiative for zero-emission vehicles. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies.

Based on end user, in 2023, the commercial EV charging stations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in commercial fleets for cost savings and reduced emissions, Infrastructure development for shared mobility services, and government regulations and incentives for electric vehicle adoption in commercial fleets. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country/region, in 2023, China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market. China’s major market share is attributed to the growing adoption of EVs, ongoing government initiatives to support the automotive industry's electrification, prominent key players' presence, and strong government initiatives for building charging infrastructure across the country. Also, this market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging stations market include Blink Charging Co. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), BP p.l.c. (U.K.), Shell Plc (U.K.), Hangzhou AoNeng Power Supply Equipment Co. Ltd (China), Webasto Group (Germany), Wanbang Xingxing Charging Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Siemens AG (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5223

Scope of the report :

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment – by Component

Hardware Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Cable Management Systems Electrical Distribution Systems

Software Charging Station Management Systems Smartphone Applications Open Charge Point Protocol Interoperability Solutions

Services Systems Integration & Installation Maintenance



Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Charging Type

Level 2

DC Fast Charging

Level 1

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantographs

Wireless Charging Static Wireless EV Charging Dynamic Wireless EV Charging



Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Mounting Type



Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by End User

Commercial EV Charging Stations Commercial Public EV Charging Stations On-road Charging Parking Spaces Destination Chargers Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Fleet Charging Captive Charging

Residential EV Charging Stations

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Country/Region

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5223



Related Reports:

Energy Infrastructure for EV Charging Stations Market By Component (Transformers, Electric Distribution Systems), Number of EVSE, Energy Source (Renewable Energy Sources, Non-renewable Energy Sources), and Geography —Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/energy-infrastructure-for-ev-charging-stations-market-5301

EV Charging Station Raw Materials Market by Material Type (Metals & Alloys (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Other), Polymers (PC Resins, PC Blends, Elastomers, Polyurethanes, TPU)), Application, and Charging Type - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-charging-station-raw-materials-market-5200

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-market-5179

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.