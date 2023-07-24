Global Floor Grinding Machines Market Size To Exceed USD 408.35 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 3.78%

New York, United States , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Floor Grinding Machines Market Size is to grow from USD 281.75 Million in 2022 to USD 408.35 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.78% during the projected period. The rising adoption of floor grinding machines in various applications such as grinding & polishing (granite, limestone, concrete, wood flooring, and others), removal (grease, machine oil, and others), cleaning, buffing and stripping in several end-use industries including residential, commercial, and industrial is expected to boost the demand for the floor grinding machines market during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2207

A floor grinding machine, also known as a concrete grinder, is a piece of equipment used in the building services industry to smooth and polish the surface of concrete, granite, wood, and other floor materials. A floor grinding machine is a powerful piece of machinery used to remove stains, scratches, and imperfections from surface floors. Floor grinders can also be used to remove paint and glue from the floor and prepare it for refinishing. Because of large-scale urbanization and industrialization, the number of residential and non-residential buildings has increased in recent years, boosting global demand for floor grinding machines. These machines are frequently used to improve the appearance of a structure. Furthermore, the ease of use, long-term dependability, and enhanced operational efficiency are among the factors expected to fuel the exponential growth of the floor grinding market over the forecast period. Aside from that, leading industry participants recently released remote-controlled floor grinding machines that are easily configurable and simple to operate. Furthermore, they are combining sophisticated technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) with floor grinding equipment to improve the quality and output rate of the grinding process.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Floor Grinding Machines Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Disc, Triple Disc, Quad Disc), By Application (Marble & Limestone, Wood, Concrete, Granite, Others), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2207

The triple disc segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global floor grinding machines market is segmented into the single disc, triple disc, and quad disc. Among these, the triple disc segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 41.6% over the forecast period. The triple disc, also referred to as the tri disc, is a floor grinding machine with three grinding plates. Diamond grinding tools are commonly used on these plates to provide a flawless surface.

The concrete segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global floor grinding machines market is segmented into marble & limestone, wood, concrete, granite, and others. Among these, the concrete segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Flooring is essential in the construction industry since it contributes to the overall ambience of a residential or commercial landscape. Finished concrete flooring is used to enhance the appearance of interior spaces in both residential and non-residential contexts, such as offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, recreation centers, and retail shops.

The residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 43.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the global floor grinding machines market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Among these, the residential segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 43.2% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of green building development to combat global warming and rising energy prices bodes well for the growth of floor grinding machines in this industry. Floor grinding is a modern and stylish residential flooring choice.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2207

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 46.3% market share over the forecast period. Demand for floor grinding machines in the Asia Pacific area is being driven by emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growing populations of these countries provide a significant customer base. The construction industry is growing as a result of increased corporate and government investment, a burgeoning population, a strengthening economy, and a large consumer base. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The region's market for floor grinding machines is being pushed by the wide range of applications it has in the sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Floor Grinding Machines Market include Husqvarna Group, Achilli S.R.L, WerkMaster Grinders & Sanders Inc., SASE Company, LLC, Klindex S.R.L, Linax Co., Ltd., Terrco, Inc., ASL Machines USA, Substrate Technology, Inc., Shanghai Tuomei Machinery Auto Equipment Co., Ltd., Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., Levetec, Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Linax Co ltd, National Flooring Equipment, ROLL GmbH, Weijie Environmental, HTC Group, and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2207

Browse Related Reports

Global Water Storage Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Steel, Fiberglass, Concrete, Plastic, Others), By Application (Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection, Onsite Water & Wastewater Collection, Portable Water Storage Systems, Rainwater Harvesting & Collection, Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage, Secondary Containment Systems, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/water-storage-systems-market

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Pipe Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic, Others), By Technology (Acoustic/Ultrasonic, PIGs, Smart Ball, LIDAR, Vapor Sensing, Mass Volume/Balance, Magnetic Flux Leakage, Fiber Optic Technology, Others), By Application (Leak Detection, Operating Condition, Pipeline Break Detection, Others), By End-Users (Oil Industry, Natural Gas, Biofuel, Petrochemical Industries, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Industries, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/pipeline-monitoring-system-market

Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System Type (Unit Load Material Handling and Bulk Load Material Handling), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, E-commerce, Aviation, Pharmaceutical, & Others), and Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/japan-automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Global Motor Grader Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rigid Frame and Articulated Frame), By Capacity (Small Motor Graders, Medium Motor Graders, and High Motor Graders), By Industry Vertical (Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/motor-grader-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter