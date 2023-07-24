Flipper Apps Hub Launches to Bring Third-Party Apps to Flipper Zero

LONDON , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flipper Devices , the company behind Flipper Zero , a portable gamified multi-tool designed for pentesters, geeks, and students, announces the launch of Flipper Apps, an open hub for applications from third-party developers.

Flipper Zero is a portable multi-tool in a toy-like body with a curious personality of a cyber-dolphin. It combines all the hardware tools you'd need for exploration and development on the go. Over 350,000 customers use Flipper Zero to interact with wireless devices, such as IoT sensors, TVs, and ACs, and access control systems like garage doors, boom barriers, remote keyless systems, and RFID card systems.

With the launch of Flipper Apps, users can extend their devices' functionality with custom applications. A host of specific purpose apps from third-party developers are already available for download, including:

Flipper Authenticator: A software-based authenticator that implements two-step verification services using the Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) for Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other services.

A software-based authenticator that implements two-step verification services using the Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) for Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other services. Flipper Air Mouse: The app allows you to turn your Flipper into a USB or Bluetooth air mouse to control PCs and other devices (requires extra hardware plugged into Flipper)

The app allows you to turn your Flipper into a USB or Bluetooth air mouse to control PCs and other devices (requires extra hardware plugged into Flipper) Games : You can play multiple games adapted to Flipper Zero’s screen, including poker, 2048, Minesweeper, and Tetris. And you can play rock-paper-scissors with your friends via the radio module!

: You can play multiple games adapted to Flipper Zero’s screen, including poker, 2048, Minesweeper, and Tetris. And you can play rock-paper-scissors with your friends via the radio module! Temp sensor Readers : Application for reading temperature, humidity, and pressure sensors like a DHT11/22, DS18B20, BMP280, HTU21, and more.

: Application for reading temperature, humidity, and pressure sensors like a DHT11/22, DS18B20, BMP280, HTU21, and more. Xbox Controller : An infrared remote control unit for Xbox One.

: An infrared remote control unit for Xbox One. Multi Fuzzer : A multi-protocol pen-testing app lets users check if their iButton / RFID reader is vulnerable to various attacks, such as denial of service or dictionary-based brute force.

: A multi-protocol pen-testing app lets users check if their iButton / RFID reader is vulnerable to various attacks, such as denial of service or dictionary-based brute force. Seader: Allows reading credentials from HID iClass, iClass SE, Desfire EV1, and Seos. Credentials can be saved in Flipper Picopass or agnostic formats for later features. Requires add-on: UART to mini-SIM adapter and HID SAM.

Users can install apps to their Flipper Zero either using the mobile app. Any developer can build and submit an application to Flipper Apps by setting up a Github repository and creating a pull request to the official codebase. All submissions go through manual and automated reviews to ensure the applications are safe and perform the declared functionality without accessing prohibited tools, protocols, or frequencies. Staying true to the ethos of Flipper Zero, all apps will be open-source and free to access.



"With the launch of Flipper Apps, we're empowering users to customize their Flipper Zero by adding the features they need," says Pavel Zhovner, Co-Founder and CEO of Flipper Devices. "Although it was a significant challenge given our device's energy-efficient hardware and lack of a full-fledged operation system, we are delighted to have achieved this. What's more, it's now available on all 350,000 devices we've ever sold."

Flipper Apps are developed in C programming language, the industry standard for embedded software, also used in Arduino. Flipper Devices provides developers with additional tooling that simplifies the development, debugging, and deployment. The docs for all the tools are available in the official GitHub repos.



About Flipper Devices

