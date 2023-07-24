CCF Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Chase Corp. to KKR

MONSEY, N.Y., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the $127.50 per share in cash pursuant to which Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF) (“Chase”) has agreed to be sold to KKR.



Why is there an investigation?

On July 21, 2023, Chase announced that it had agreed to be sold to KKR for $127.50 per share in cash, which was lower than Chase’s closing price of $127.94 on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

“We are investigating whether the Chase Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Chase shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “In light of the discount of the deal price from the prior closing price, this includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Chase shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

