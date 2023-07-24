Royal Farms Opens Location in New Bern, North Carolina

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announces the opening of its third location in North Carolina in New Bern on July 27, 2023.



The first two locations opened in Grandy and Greenville, NC in the spring of this year. Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville, NC locations will be opening later this year. Royal Farms plans to expand into other areas of the state to bring more convenient options like our World-Famous Chicken to North Carolina’s communities.

The Royal Farms location in New Bern will provide the community with the freshest coffee made by our signature Swiss-made coffee brewing system. Different from coffee dispensed from an air pot that is available at other chains, Royal Farms’ coffee is made from perfectly roasted Arabica coffee beans that are ground just seconds before brewing.

“We are extremely pleased with our expansion into North Carolina. New Bern’s community offers both affordable living and beautiful river-front views. We are thrilled to bring our Swiss made coffee offerings to a community named after the capital of Switzerland!” Said District Leader, Elaina Leatherbury.

Royal Farms maintains our mission of giving back to the communities we serve with a monetary donation to the Colonial Capital Humane Society. We are proud to assist their efforts in providing care for abused, abandoned, and stray animals until they find their forever home.

Free limited edition Royal Farms x North Carolina shirts will be given away at the grand opening for customers while supplies last. We encourage first responders in uniform to visit Royal Farms for a free coffee at any time.

A carwash will be available at the New Bern location and free carwashes can be earned through the Royal Farms rewards program RoFo Rewards. Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.royalfarms.com/rewards or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

For more information, please contact Aliyah Atayee at aatayee@royalfarms.com.

For those interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://careers.royalfarms.com/ . Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.