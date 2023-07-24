Tin Market Volumes to Reach 463.46 kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Tin Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 407.84 kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period.



Flowing demands from the electric vehicle market and mounting applications of tin in the electrical and electronics industry are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Altering focus toward recycling tin is also expected to create opportunities for the market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 407.84 kilotons Market Size (2028) 463.46 kilotons CAGR (2023-2028) 2.59% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (kilotons) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The surging demand from the electric vehicle market and increasing applications in the electrical and electronics industry. Shifting focus toward recycling tin.

Who are the Top Companies in the Tin Market?



The tin market is fragmented as it is a highly competitive market with numerous players of different sizes.

The key players holding the global tin market are:

ArcelorMittal Aurubis AG Avalon Advanced Materials Indium Corporation Jiangxi New Nanshan Technology Co. Ltd Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad MINSUR Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd Timah Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co. Ltd Yunnan Tin Industry Group (Holdings) Co. Ltd



Key Highlights from the Tin Market Report :

Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Tin is utilized in the electronics industry as a solder. It is often used in various purities and alloys, mostly with lead and indium. Most of the tin produced is used in the electronics and electrical industry in numerous products, such as mobiles, tablets, computers, watches, clocks, and other consumer electronic devices.

Likewise, the demand for electronics products in the Asia-Pacific region majorly comes from China, India, and Japan. Additionally, China is a robust and favorable market for electronics producers, owing to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the tin market. China is one of the greatest producers and consumers of tin internationally.

The automotive industry is one of the major contributors to the tin market and the automotive sector. It has been shaping up for product evolution, with China concentrating on manufacturing products to ensure fuel economy and minimize emissions owing to the expanding environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Tin Market?

In December 2022, Aurubis began developing a state-of-the-art recycling plant in Belgium. The new plant process aims to fully recover tin from the anode sludge more quickly and extract other precious metals such as gold and silver.

In June 2022, Malaysia Smelting Corp. announced the unit acquiring a neighboring tin mining leaseholder.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Tin Market Based on Product Type, Application, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Product Type Metal Alloy Compounds By Application Solder Tin Plating Chemicals Other Applications (Specialized Alloys, Lead-acid Batteries, and Others) By End-user Industry Automotive Electronics Packaging (Food and Beverage) Glass Other End-user Industries By Geography Production Analysis Australia Bolivia Brazil Burma China Congo (Kinshasa) Indonesia Malaysia Peru Vietnam Other Countries Consumption Analysis Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Austria Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Tin Market Report (2023-2028) .

