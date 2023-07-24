Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Revenues to Reach USD 1,587.48 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1,216.07 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Third-party logistics is the process wherein the provider offers a variety of outsourced logistics services. These services include any activity that is related to the management of one or more facets of procurement and fulfillment activities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,216.07 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1,587.48 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.48% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Order fulfillment, pickup, and delivery services by market players. Replenishment of high-selling items, picking efficiency, and smart inventory management.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

The third-party logistics (3PL) market is immensely competitive and fragmented in nature. Established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants. They have also formed alliances with mid-sized and small-sized companies.

Notable players in the global third-party logistics (3PL) market are,

Agility Logistics

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL

Nippon Express

Yusen Logistics

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

AmeriCold Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne+Nagel Inc.

MAERSK

DSV

Panalpina

Geodis

Key Highlights from the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report :

Increase in E-commerce Sales Driving the Market

Shippers of different types are gradually turning to 3PL providers to help them respond to the changing expectations of the customers. It helps them deal with problems like transportation issues, labor constraints, supply chain disruptions, and inflation.

Established 3PLs to take care of a variety of e-commerce operations. The smaller providers deal with e-commerce fulfillment operations and keep them separate from their business-to-business operations related to warehousing.

End-to-end Logistics to Reduce by Investment in Advanced Technology

Customers in the market nowadays have amplified their taste. They expect low prices, seamless experience, emphasis on sustainability, and faster shipping, as far as e-commerce services are concerned.

Quick commerce, a new concept, is being adopted by different industries all around the world, such as e-commerce, grocery, and pharmaceuticals. Various companies are focused on improving their delivery services. They are replacing traditional business models and distribution channels

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market?

In December 2022, a robotics partnership was established for the first time between SEKO Logistics and GreyOrange’s Ranger Assist Bots. In the first stage of the plan, SEKO aims to deploy 15 bots in one of its Milton Keynes, UK.

In September 2022, a start-up aimed to resolve supply chain and logistics issues, AI LOGISTIX, announced a partnership with SUN Mobility so that it could become the last-mile delivery partner in India.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Based on Service, End User, and Geography:

By Service (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automobile Energy Manufacturing Life Science and Healthcare Retail Technology Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Asia-Pacific India China Singapore Japan South Korea Vietnam Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa Europe Germany Spain France Russia United Kingdom Rest of Europe



