Thermal Spray Market Revenues to Reach USD 13.41 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The thermal spray market was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown disrupted manufacturing activities and supply chains, with many scheduled projects being changed or postponed. Nevertheless, the sector has been recovering since restrictions were lifted with to the rising demand from various end-use industries, such as aerospace, turbines, automotive, electronics, oil and gas, medical devices, etc. The growing usage of thermal spray coatings in medical devices, the increasing popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings, the replacement of hard chrome coatings, and the mounting use of thermal spray coatings in the aerospace industry are some crucial factors driving the market demand.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 10.90 billion Market Size (2028) USD 13.41 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.22% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing usage of thermal spray coatings in medical devices and the increasing popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings. The rising demand from various end-use industries, such as aerospace, turbines, automotive, electronics, and oil and gas.

Who are the Top Companies in the Thermal Spray Market?



The thermal spray market is fragmented.

The noteworthy players in the global thermal spray market are:

Thermal Spray Material Companies Aisher APM LLC AMETEK Inc. Aimtek Inc. C&M Technologies GmbH Castolin Eutectic GmbH Centerline (Windsor) Limited (Supersonic Spray Technologies) CRS Holdings LLC Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. H.C. Starck Inc. HAI Inc. Hoganas AB Hunter Chemical LLC Kennametal Inc. LSN Diffusion Limited Linde PLC Metallisation Limited Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd OC Oerlikon Management AG Polymet Powder Alloy Corporation Saint-Gobain Sandvik AB Fisher Barton Thermion





Thermal Spray Coatings Companies APS Materials Inc. ASB Industries Inc. Bodycote Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC FM Industries Inc. FW Gartner Thermal Spraying (Curtis-Wright) Fisher Barton (Thermal Spray Technologies) Thermion TOCALO Co. Ltd Lincotek Trento SpA Linde PLC (Praxair ST Technologies Inc.) OC Oerlikon Management AG



Thermal Spray Equipment Companies Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Arzell Inc. ASB Industries Inc. Bay State Surface Technologies Inc. (Aimtek Inc.) Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) Castolin Eutectic Centerline (Windsor) Ltd (Supersonic Spray Technologies) Donaldson Company Inc. Flame Spray Technologies BV GTV Verschleibschutz GmbH HAI Inc. Imperial Systems Inc. Kennametal Inc. Lincotek Equipment SpA Linde PLC Metallisation Limited Metallizing Equipment Co. Pvt. Ltd OC Oerlikon Management AG Plasma Powders Powder Feed Dynamics Inc. Progressive Surface Saint-Gobain Thermion



Key Highlights from the Global Thermal Spray Market Report :

Growing Usage in the Aerospace Industry

The aerospace industry is the biggest end-user of the thermal spray material market. Thermal spray coatings are utilized in the aerospace industry to safeguard components from extreme temperatures and pressures during flight.

Along with providing high thermal resistance and longevity, they are designed to protect engine turbine blades and actuation systems. Thermal sprays are largely employed in jet engine components, such as crankshafts, piston rings, cylinders, valves, etc. Furthermore, they are utilized in coating landing gear (bearings and axles inside landing gear) to endure forces during landing and takeoff.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the greatest economy in terms of GDP. China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally.

China is the largest ground for electronics production worldwide. It is actively engaged in the manufacturing of electronic products, such as smartphones, TVs, wires, cables, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, a percentage increase of almost 11.4% was witnessed in the export value of Chinese electronics products compared to the previous year.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Thermal Spray Market?

In February 2022, OC Oerlikon Management AG extended its online ordering service in Europe through the Oerlikon Metco e-commerce site after a positive response from the United States. The online site offers numerous services, including thermal spray.

In January 2022, OC Oerlikon Management AG enlarged its production capacity by commencing a new laser cladding center in Huntersville, NC.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Thermal Spray Market Based on Product Type, Thermal Spray Coatings and Finishes, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Product Type Coatings Materials Coating Material Powders Ceramics Metal Polymers and Other Powders Wires/Rods Other Coating Materials (Liquids) Supplementary Materials (Auxiliary Material) Thermal Spray Equipment Thermal Spray Coating System Dust Collection Equipment Spray Gun and Nozzle Feeder Equipment Spare Parts Noise-reducing Enclosures Other Thermal Spray Equipment

By Thermal Spray Coatings and Finishes Combustion Electric Energy

By End-user Industry Aerospace Industrial Gas Turbines Automotive Electronics Oil and Gas Medical Devices Energy and Power Steel Making Textile Printing and Paper

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



