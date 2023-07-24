AI In Genomics Market is Expected to Reach $2.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the genomics industry is set to undergo a transformative revolution driven by the rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. AI will play a pivotal role in advancing various aspects of genomics research, diagnosis, and treatment, leading to groundbreaking discoveries and personalized medicine. With the ability to process vast volumes of genomic data quickly and accurately, AI algorithms will enhance our understanding of complex genetic patterns and their correlations with diseases, unlocking new insights into human biology. AI-powered predictive models will enable more precise risk assessments for various genetic conditions, facilitating early disease detection and prevention. Moreover, AI-driven drug development platforms will expedite the identification of novel therapeutic targets, leading to the creation of highly targeted and effective treatments. As AI becomes an indispensable tool for genomics, its potential to revolutionize the field is boundless, offering tremendous opportunities to improve human health and revolutionize healthcare as we know it.

AI In Genomics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.5 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as need to accelerate processes and timeline and reduce drug development and discovery costs, increasing partnerships and collaborations among players and growing investments in AI in genomics primarily drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, rising adoption of AI in precision medicine, explosion in bioinformatics data and genomic datasets drive market growth.

AI In Genomics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Focus on developing human-aware AI systems Key Market Drivers Need to accelerate processes and timeline and reduce drug development and discovery costs

AI In Genomics market major players covered in the report, such as:

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

BenevolentAI (UK)

SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (US)

Invitae Corporation (US)

Deep Genomics Inc. (Canada)

Fabric Genomics Inc. (US)

Verge Genomics (US)

Freenome Holdings Inc. (US)

MolecularMatch Inc. (US)

Dante labs (US)

Data4Cure (US)

PrecisionLife Ltd (UK)

Genoox (US)

Lifebit (UK)

FDNA Inc. (US)

DNAnexus (US)

Engine Biosciences (US)

Tempus Labs Inc. (US)

Congenica Ltd (England)

Emedgene Inc. (US)

Seragon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market by offering, technology, functionality, application, end user, and region

On the basis of offering, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

Software

Services

On the basis of technology, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Machine Learning Technologies

Other Technologies

On the basis of functionality, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

Clinical Workflow

Predictive Genetic Testing & Preventive Medicine

On the basis of application, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

On the basis of end user, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Research Centers, Academic Institutes, & Government Organizations

Other End Users

On the basis of region, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market has been segmented as follows:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the AI In Genomics market include:

Artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics solution providers

Platform providers

Technology providers

AI system providers

Medical research and biotechnology companies

Pharmaceutical companies and CROs

Hospitals and clinics

Universities and research organizations

Forums, alliances, and associations

Academic research institutes

Healthcare institutions

Laboratories

Distributors

Venture capitalists

Government organizations

Institutional investors and investment banks

Investors/Shareholders

Consulting companies in the genomics sector

Raw material and component manufacturers

Non-profit organizations (NPOs)

Agri-genomics organizations

Direct-to-consumer genetic companies

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Intel Labs and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Medicine) completed of a joint research study using distributed machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) approaches to help international healthcare and research institutions identify malignant brain tumors.

In September 20222, NVIDIA Corporation partnered with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to accelerate Genome analysis workflows and help teams to co-develop large language models for the discovery and development of targeted therapies. The collaboration connects NVIDIA’s AI expertise and healthcare computing platforms with the Broad Institute’s researchers, scientists, and open platforms with a focus on Making NVIDIA Clara Parabricks available in the Terra platform, building large language models, and providing improved deep learning to Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK).

In August 2021, Illumina, Inc. acquired GRAIL to provide patients with access to a potentially life-saving multi-cancer early-detection test.

In March 2021, SOPHiA GENETICS collaborated with Hitachi. This collaboration agreement offered clinical, genomic, and real-world insights to healthcare practitioners and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and to further democratize Data-Driven Precision Medicine internationally for the benefit of patients.

