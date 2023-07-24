Scented Candles Market Set to Soar Past USD 5.52 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Scented Candles market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for home fragrance products and aromatherapy,

increasing consumer preference for ambience and mood-enhancing products, the rising popularity of scented candles as a gifting option, expanding the availability of a wide variety of scents and fragrance combinations, the surge in online retail and e-commerce platforms promoting scented candles sales, growing focus on self-care and relaxation practices, rising adoption of scented candles in hospitality and spa industries, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Scented Candles market, increasing demand for organic and natural scented candles, growing popularity of luxury and premium scented candles, rise in custom and personalized scented candle offerings, expanding use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials in candle production, surging interest in unique and exotic fragrance blends, adoption of innovative and decorative candle designs, incorporation of essential oils and therapeutic scents for aromatherapy benefits, preference for clean-burning and non-toxic scented candles, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Scented Candles Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 93

Figures -76

A scented candle is a candle that contains a fragrance oil or essential oil. When the candle is lit, the heat from the flame vaporizes the fragrance oil, which fills the air with a pleasant scent.

Prominent Players in Scented Candles Market

Yankee Candle

Nest Fragrances

Voluspa

Illume

WoodWick Candles

Aura Home

Soy Works

Kringle Candle

Made by Design

P.F. Candle Co.

Moose Mountain Candle Company

Geoffrey Beane

Bath & Body Works

Candles by Capri Blue

The White Company

Jo Malone London

Diptyque

Byredo

Le Labo

Atelier Cologne

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



3.6 Billion 2030 Value Projection



5.52 Billion CAGR 6.4% Segments Covered















Product Type Containers, Pillars, Tumbler, Vase, Others



Distribution Channel Online, Offline

Raw Material

Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Jar Candles Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Jar Candles dominate the global online market with various sizes and styles, making them suitable for different spaces and occasions. They can be used as decorative or functional lighting, enhancing consumer appeal.

Residential/Household is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, residential/household is the leading segment due to growing interest in home décor and interior design trends driving the demand for scented candles in residential settings. Scented candles are often associated with relaxation and stress relief. Many consumers use scented candles to create a calming atmosphere and unwind after a long day, boosting their appeal for home use.

North America is the leading Market Due to the High Disposable Income

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge high disposable income. The growing focus on wellness and self-care practices in North America and Europe has led to increased interest in products like scented candles, which are associated with relaxation and aromatherapy benefits.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Scented Candles market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Scented Candles.

Key Developments in Scented Candles Market

Yankee Candle, a leading provider of scented candles, acquired Goose Creek Candles, an online retailer of scented candles. The acquisition will allow Yankee Candle to expand its reach and product portfolio.

Nest Fragrances, a leading provider of luxury home fragrances, acquired Voluspa, a provider of scented candles and home fragrance accessories. The acquisition will allow Nest Fragrances to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers.

Key Questions Answered in Scented Candles Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

