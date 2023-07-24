United Kingdom Facility Management Market Revenues to Reach USD 73.97 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ United Kingdom Facility Management Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 68.16 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.65% during the forecast period.

With respect to maturity and sophistication, the United Kingdom is one of Europe's most stable and sophisticated markets for facility management services. With the increasing penetration of facility management services, contributors are actively focusing on specialized services to obtain a foothold in the industry. The market has seen many changes owing to the region's macroeconomic and social changes.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 68.16 billion Market Size (2028) USD 73.97 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.65% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Soaring interest in establishing smart buildings and IoT technologies A surge in the business acumen among industry providers and the diversification of the economy from various industries.

Who are the Top Companies in the United Kingdom Facility Management Market?



The market is fragmented as it is a highly competitive market with numerous players of different sizes.

The key players in the UK facility management market are:

CBRE Group Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

EMCOR Facilities Services Inc.

Atlas FM Ltd

Andron Facilities Management

ISS UK

JLL Limited

Serco Group PLC

Kier Group PLC

Amey PLC

Atalian Servest

Sodexo Facilities Management Services

Compass Group

Engie Facility Management (Engie SA)

Vinci Facilities Limited

Aramark Facilities Services

Key Highlights from the United Kingdom Facility Management Market Report :

Single FM Service to Witness Significant Growth

Running a single facility management service principally delegates task management to separate entities. It also demands having a different service provider for each service the organization requires, such as cleaning, reception, and vending machines. Using the services of specialized service providers incorporates several advantages.

It allows clients to concentrate on their core business, while single-service providers offer adequate customer services and ease operational efficiency. Experts handling task management results in higher efficiency and service quality. It also allows company employees to focus on the most crucial business sections while saving resources for non-core activities.

Commercial End-user Sector to Account for Major Market Growth

Office buildings occupied by providers of business services, involving manufacturers' corporate offices, IT and communication companies, and other service providers, are mainly referred to as the commercial end-user sector. The overall supply of commercial building decoration, essential interior fittings, and management is growing in importance, pushing the region's commercial sector market.

Furthermore, the market suggests several opportunities for vendors to implement and execute various IoT-based facility management and augment the development of smart buildings within the United Kingdom.

What are the Latest Developments in the United Kingdom Facility Management Market?

In October 2022, Kier was elected by NHS Ayrshire & Arran to develop Foxgrove, a facility for mental health in Irvine at Ayrshire Central Hospital.

In September 2022, the BBC extended its facilities management contract with Mitie for a further two years. Mitie aims to continue to deliver an extensive range of facilities management services across the organization's general property portfolio.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United Kingdom Facility Management Market Based on Facility Management Type, Offering Type, End-user, and Region:

By Facility Management Type Inhouse Facility Management Outsourced Facility Management Single FM Bundled FM Integrated FM By Offering Type Hard FM Building Services HVAC Services Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Services Soft FM By End-user Commercial Institutional Public/Infrastructure Industrial Other End-users By Region London and Southeast England Southwest England Midlands and East England North of England Rest of the United Kingdom



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United Kingdom Facility Management Market Report (2023-2028) .

