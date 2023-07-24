Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.43 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period.

The cold chain logistics market consists of transporting temperature-sensitive products through a supply chain using thermal and refrigerated packaging processes, along with planned logistics to protect the shipments. The modes of transportation used are refrigerated railcars, trucks, cargo, and air cargo.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.43 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.92 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.02% Study Period 2019-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of transport infrastructure and connectivity. Improved living standards are increasing the preference for packaged and refrigerated food items.

Which are the Top Companies in the Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market?

The Brazilian cold chain logistics market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of local and international players, with the local players occupying smaller fleets. The market players are expanding their market presence and using advanced technologies to gain an overall larger market share.

Significant players in the Brazilian cold chain logistics market are:

Localfrio SA

Brado Logistica SA

Comfrio

Martini Meat SA

Friozem Armazens Frigorificos Ltda

Superfrio Armazens Gerais Ltda

Arfrio Armazens Gerais Frigorificos

Brasfrigo SA

CAP Logistica Frigorificada Ltda

Maersk

Nippon Express

Logfrio SA

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

UAE Cold Chain Logistics Market Report - The UAE cold chain logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The UAE cold chain logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). United States Cold Chain Logistics Market Report - The US cold chain logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market Report :

Rising Meat Exports Driving the Market

In 2022, the Brazilian meat sector recovered, and beef imports by China and beef and pork imports by Russia resumed. The constant high demand for these products provided opportunities for the sector’s leading players. With this, Russia announced it would impose zero import tariffs on beef and pork.

The meat sector in Brazil has recovered and improved. It is the world’s largest beef exporter, exporting 37% more products in 2022 compared to 2021. Thus, the growing exports of beef are expected to drive the country’s cold chain market.

Growing Demand for Healthy Frozen Food May Drive the Market

Brazilian consumers have been consuming frozen food, and the demand for healthier frozen food has increased in the country. This is mainly because consumers tend to purchase convenience food to reduce their store visits.

Brazil exports food and meat products to over 22 countries worldwide. Its food exports to Arabian countries registered a significant growth of 34% in 2022 compared to 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market?

In December 2022, Friozem, a provider of cold chain logistics, expanded its pallets production in its units at Belo Horizonte and Recife. The expansion allowed for more storage and improved handling capacities of the company.

In July 2022, Friozem began using drones for one of its inventory counting projects. Drone utilization offers several benefits in logistics, like increased productivity, a safer space for employees, and better inventory control due to accuracy.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market Based on Service, Temperature Type, Application, and Key Cities:

By Service (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Storage Transportation Value-added Services (Blast Freezing, Labeling, Inventory Management, Etc.)

By Temperature Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Chilled Frozen

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Horticulture (Fresh Fruits and Vegetables) Meats, Fish, and Poultry Processed Food Products Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, and Chemicals Other Applications

By Key Cities (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Sao Paolo Rio de Janeiro Salvador



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Brazil Cold Chain Logistics Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report - The Asia-Pacific healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Asia-Pacific healthcare cold chain logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Latin America Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) Market Report - The Latin American fourth party logistics (4PL) market size is estimated at USD 3.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Latin American fourth party logistics (4PL) market size is estimated at USD 3.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Japan Contract Logistics Market Report - The Japanese contract logistics market size is estimated at USD 52.19 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 66.81 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment