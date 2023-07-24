United States Pet Food Market Revenues to Reach USD 54.61 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " United States Pet Food Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 42.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

The United States is the largest pet food market in North America. It is estimated that over 67% of households in the United States own pets. Many pet owners treat their pets like family members, leading to a growing demand for premium pet food products. Pet food products offer the ease of storing and feeding while providing the required nutrition for the pets. The e-commerce sector in the country also presents opportunities for innovative pet food products.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 42.38 billion Market Size (2028) USD 54.61 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing pet ownership. Growing demand for high protein, low carb diets. Rising trend of pet humanization.



Who are the Top Companies in the United States Pet Food Market?

The market is moderately consolidated. Major players in the market are expanding their product portfolio and broadening their business to maintain their position.

The significant players in the US pet food market are:

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA (Purina PetCare)

Colgate Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition)

Merrick Pet Care

Aller Pet Food

Sunshine Mills

J.M. Smucker

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

P&G Petcare

Diamond Pet Foods

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Key Highlights from the United States Pet Food Market Report :

Increased Spending on Pet Food

Pet owners in the United States are selective about ingredients in pet foods. They look for diverse solutions to meet their pets' preferences. A wide variety of pet food options are available in the US market, containing ingredients like rice, barley, soy, maize, wheat, and meat byproducts.

American pet owners prioritize quality ingredients. They prefer specialized formulations and packaging options mirroring human food trends.

The increased concern for pet health and rising expenditure on pet healthcare are expected to drive the pet food market in the United States in the coming years.

High Demand for Dry Foods

Dry pet food has a significant advantage over wet pet food, as it can be left out for long hours without spoiling, making it convenient for busy pet owners. Pet owners prefer dry pet foods due to their ease of storage and feeding, cost-effectiveness, and hygiene benefits.

The demand for high protein and low carbohydrate diets is driving the growth of the dry pet food segment in the United States. Grain-free dry pet food is one of the fastest-growing areas in the market.

Players in the US pet food industry are increasing investments to meet the growing demand for dry pet food.

What are the Latest Developments in the United States Pet Food Market?

In August 2022, PawCo, a pet food firm, launched plant-based beef dog food, the first of its kind in the global market.

In April 2022, Tuffy's Pet Foods' NutriSource opened a new wet pet food cannery inside Tuffy's treatment facility in Delano, Minn, with an investment of USD 20 million.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United States Pet Food Market Based on Product Type, Animal Type, and Distribution Channel.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Dry Pet Food Wet Pet Food Treat/Snacks Other Product Types

By Animal Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Dogs Cats Birds Other Animal Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Specialized Pet Shops Online Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Other Distribution Channels



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United States Pet Food Market Report (2023-2028) .

