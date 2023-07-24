Digital Signage Media Player Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.77 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Digital Signage Media Player Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.79 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period.

Various institutions and businesses are embracing digital content and technologies, making digital signage more crucial for communication and reducing reliance on printed material. Digital signage displays can feature promotions, product demos, and video testimonials to effectively engage audiences and convey messages. The digital signage media player market is expected to grow, especially in bars, restaurants, and the retail sector.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.79 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.77 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Technological innovations. Changing advertising landscape.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market?

The market comprises diverse areas like hardware and software, and the competition is intense in both sectors. New players and existing giants are adopting powerful strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

The significant players in the global digital signage media player market are:

3M Company

Advantech Co. Ltd

AOPEN Inc. (Acer Group)

Barco

BrightSign LLC

Broadsign

Cisco Systems Inc.

ClearOne Communications Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Gefen

HaiVision Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ONELAN (Uniguest)

Disguise Technologies Limited

Dataton AB

AV Stumpfl GmbH

Green-Hippo (tvOne NCSA)

Modulo Pi

Christie Digital Systems USA Inc.

7thSense

Key Highlights from the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market Report :

Growth of Context-aware Advertising

Digital signage is cost-effective and offers dynamic content nature. Thus, traditional printed signage is being replaced by digital signage.

Digital advertising is a key driver in the growth of the global advertising market. Companies are allocating budgets for digitization, contributing to high adoption rates of digital signage in the commercial segment. The retail sector heavily invests in digital signage for advertising.

Digital signage combined with Bluetooth or BLE enables contextual marketing and personalized messages to customers.

North America - The Largest Market

The United States is one of the largest digital signage markets, driven by technological advancements and widespread usage in various applications like retail, transportation, advertising, restaurants, etc.

The US retail sector is predicted to gain significant market share by providing distinct in-store user experiences. Both new and established firms in the US are heavily investing in R&D capabilities.

Despite its smaller population in Canada, the mature infrastructure and preference for in-person shopping present significant opportunities for digital signage network operators.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market?

In November 2022, AV Stumpfl presented its new PIXERA four media server and Monolyte unibody screen system. The new PIXERA 4 is an incredibly powerful media server hardware system for demanding real-time graphics applications and broadcast setups.

In August 2022, BrightSign Media Player remodeled the IKEA store’s home furnishings department in London and unveiled its new XD5 media players.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market Based on Component, Product, Application, and Geography.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Entry Level Advanced Level Enterprise Level

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Retail Hospitality Corporate Transportation Other Applications (Education, Government, etc.)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market Report (2023-2028) .

